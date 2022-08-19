Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Newly-promoted Southampton kick-off their first season in the Women's Championship against Charlton

Southampton defender Paige Peake says there won't be any "easy games" as the club embark on its first season in the Women's Championship.

The club were promoted to the second tier after beating Wolves in their play-off final back in May.

"Anyone could win the league this season," Peake told BBC Radio Solent.

"It will be very interesting. We're going to work hard and fight for everything. We're not expecting any easy games."

Newly-promoted Southampton are now a full-time professional squad.

"I do feel lucky to be in women's football right now. I've come along at the right time," 20-year-old Peake added.

"Being a full-time professional is what you dream of growing up."

Saints, who are playing all their home games at St Mary's, host Charlton to get their Championship campaign underway on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off.

Southampton's star summer signing Katie Wilkinson (left) won the FA Women's Championship Player of the Season and the Golden Boot award in 2019-20

"It's going to be an exciting season"

The club's star summer signing Katie Wilkinson from Coventry United brings a wealth of experience to the side with two seasons in the Women's Super League and more than 50 appearances in the second tier, scoring 40 goals.

She won the FA Women's Championship Player of the Season and the Golden Boot award in 2019-20.

"Charlton are a really strong team. But I feel like we're really prepared," said the 27-year-old striker.

"The Women's Championship is a tough league where you can pick up three points from any team.

"Scoring goals is what I love to do. I like the ball at my feet and I trust myself on the ball. If the goal is in front of me, I can hit the back of the net."

Saints have only been operating a senior women's side since the 2017-18 season and their ascent from Hampshire's Football League Division 1 has been impressive.

"The only way is up," said defender Peake, who joined Southampton on a permanent deal from Ipswich Town this summer.

"We want to progress to the WSL. Our manager Marieanne Spacey-Cale knows what it takes to get to the top.

"If the fans get behind us it's going to be an exciting season."

You can stay up to date on Southampton's debut in the Women's Championship via BBC Radio Solent here.