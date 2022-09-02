Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton v Liverpool - one of the most iconic fixtures in the English football calendar.

Frank Lampard's side host their rivals at Goodison Park on Saturday and we have a quiz to get you in the mood.

Can you name the players with the most Merseyside derby appearances in the Premier League era?

You've got three minutes...

Can you name the players with the most Merseyside derby appearances? How to play Score: 0 / 15 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 15 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Give up!