Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Klopp became Liverpool manager in October 2015 and four months later the Reds won 6-0 at Aston Villa

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he almost called a radio phone-in after hearing Gabby Agbonlahor's "unbelievable" comments on Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

The former Aston Villa forward called United "a shambles" on Talksport.

United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday in the Premier League.

"What he said about United, I was close to calling in and telling him, 'you have forgotten completely that you have been a player'," Klopp said.

Agbonlahor, 35, was in the Aston Villa side that lost 6-0 at home to Liverpool in February 2016, with Villa ultimately relegated to the Championship that season.

Klopp has since won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool, plus both domestic cups last season, and has labelled his team "mentality monsters".

"He lost against us 6-0 in my first year [at Liverpool]," Klopp said of Agbonlahor. "I couldn't remember him as a 'mentality monster' on the pitch."

"It was unbelievable. If ex-players are going already like this, you can imagine how everything else is going."

Agbonlahor responded to Klopp by tweeting a picture of when he scored the only goal in Villa's 1-0 win at Anfield in September 2014

'United away will never be easy'

United have started the season with two defeats for the first time since 1992-93 - when they went on to win the title - losing 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 at Brentford.

On Monday they host Liverpool, who were 5-0 winners at Old Trafford last season and triumphed 4-0 at Anfield, but Klopp's side have also had an underwhelming start, with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

"When we had the two results last season I knew already it would not help help this time," Klopp said.

"I couldn't be less interested in the results from last season. It helps United to be more motivated, if that's possible.

"This is a completely different game in a completely different situation. United can change nothing or everything, so it's tricky preparation-wise. It's early and we don't have a lot of info. It's tough, United away will never be easy.

"I would prefer to play them after they win 5-0 but it isn't dreamland, that's how it is," added the German. "We drew twice too, so is it better to play us? I don't know.

"We have to deal with all the situations. The whole world will watch, let's see how these heavyweights deal with it."

Joe Gomez is set to start in defence for Liverpool after coming on against Palace while Roberto Firmino is also available after a minor muscle issue so the forward could replace the suspended Darwin Nunez.