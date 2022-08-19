Close menu

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest sign Wolves midfielder for club-record £25m plus add-ons

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forestcomments194

Morgan Gibbs-White is tackled by Pascal Struijk during Wolves' Premier League match against Leeds
Morgan Gibbs-White is Nottingham Forest's 16th signing of the summer

Nottingham Forest have signed Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a club-record fee of £25m plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old midfielder moves to the City Ground on a five-year contract and is Forest's 16th signing of the summer.

Forest have spent most of the transfer window trying to sign Gibbs-White, who came through Wolves' academy.

The Stafford-born player has started both Premier League games for Bruno Lage's side this season.

Forest will pay an initial fee of £25m, plus up to £17m in potential add-ons, for Gibbs-White, who will wear the number 10 shirt.

Gibbs-White, who has 10 England Under-21s caps, impressed in the Championship last season on loan at Sheffield United.

He scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in 37 appearances for the Blades, including scoring against Forest at The City Ground in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.

View more on twitter

Everton had reportedly been confident they could bring Gibbs-White to Goodison Park instead this summer, despite having an initial bid of £22.5m rejected by Wolves. Forest face the Toffees in the Premier League this Saturday.

Steve Cooper has spent the transfer window overhauling his squad in order to adapt to life back in the Premier League following their Championship play-off final victory last season.

Along with Gibbs-White, former Manchester United players Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson, plus Taiwo Awoniyi - who was bought from Union Berlin for a reported £17m - have also been added to Cooper's side.

"Well we're enjoying it that's for sure," Cooper said of his signings. "And we're certainly facing up to it because it's a reality.

"We're not seeing it as a negative and not seeing it as a disadvantage because if you see it like that then you're already on a downer with it. So we're enjoying it."

Forest's persistence has paid off - analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

On the face of it, this seems a very good deal for Wolves given the fee Nottingham Forest are paying.

Gibbs-White spent the last two seasons on loan, so to get an initial £25m is good business.

However, there is sadness at Molineux around the loss of a player who has been with them since he was eight years of age and is clearly developing into what Wolves staff believe will be a 'top talent'.

Wolves will almost certainly need to find a replacement too - and that will not be straightforward.

In the end though, Forest's persistence after having numerous bids turned down, has paid off.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

How to follow Nottingham Forest on the BBC bannerNottingham Forest banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

194 comments

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 10:18

    Read something yesterday that made me laugh… Researches have indicated by the year 2026 that you’ll never be more than 20ft away from a Forest signing. 😂

    • Reply posted by Salbor, today at 10:26

      Salbor replied:
      Think that used to be true of Leicester a few years ago. Certainly felt like it! 😂 Still, if it means us winning the PL title in a year or two's time I won't be complaining! 😂😉

  • Comment posted by Atticus Finch, today at 10:23

    Well you cant say that Forest aren't having a go...nothing worse than a side fighting to get promotion, not investing and after a limp campaign, heading back to The Championship with a wimper. Might as well go big

    • Reply posted by Salbor, today at 10:29

      Salbor replied:
      Exactly. Totally the opposite of what we did in 1998.

  • Comment posted by One4All, today at 10:21

    16 signings in 1 window... mental... Hopefully it is enough to ensure they finish well above relegation. Envious MU fan

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 10:30

      my thoughts replied:
      Might have quantity but not quality.

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 10:22

    Where is all the money for all these signings coming from? Once all the acquisitions are completed, will they have a cohesive team, or just a motley collection of individuals?

    • Reply posted by AdamFTM, today at 10:43

      AdamFTM replied:
      Where is the money coming from? It’s called the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by DancesWithWolves, today at 10:22

    If Carlsberg did transfer windows, Wolves would sign Matheus Nunes and get most of the money back by selling Morgan Gibbs White. In my dreams. Hang on...

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 11:02

      KevinD replied:
      MGW didnt want to sign again for Wolves. Says it all.

  • Comment posted by Wally Whale, today at 10:16

    If Forest go down this year they will be in money trouble... A big gamble imo

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 10:25

      RichardRichard replied:
      I heard that their first signing this summer was from the Barcelona recruitment department.

  • Comment posted by RN wolves, today at 10:28

    Wolves fan here, good luck MGW, Good luck Forest for the rest of the season, always had a soft spot for you especially during the clough years.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 10:33

      my thoughts replied:
      Laughing all the way to the bank with this deal. Well done Wolves.

  • Comment posted by shelboa, today at 10:37

    Big fee for a player who hasn't done much yet. Be interesting to watch the development.

  • Comment posted by englishboy, today at 10:35

    Forest will be bankrupt if they go straight back down. Spending a lot on bang average players.

    • Reply posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 10:40

      Mr_Zurkon replied:
      Bang tidy you mean

  • Comment posted by poppylots, today at 10:34

    Has Mel secretly taken control at the other end of the A52?

  • Comment posted by jrc56, today at 10:32

    Not clear how much the net spend has been but it's huge. Big risk completely changing the squad, they will quickly find that the Premier does not give you time to bed in a new team. Wish them luck but if the gamble fails they will be relegated with big debts. Just look what happened to Bolton, Wigan and others.

    • Reply posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 10:46

      Mr_Zurkon replied:
      Seems they needed a squad overhaul. No choice really. Know your stuff!

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 10:23

    This time one year ago, we were bottom of the Championship after our worst start in 108 years.

    If you told me then that twelve months later we'd be one of the top spending clubs in the world, I'd laugh in your face.

    • Reply posted by We Are The Popside, today at 10:31

      We Are The Popside replied:
      We're laughing with you!
      18 months down the line that big club down the road will be singing your song to you. . . . . we'll all be having a party we'll all be having a party we'll all be having a party when Notts Forest ***
      Overspend on bang average

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 10:20

    The team photo will need to be printed on A3!

  • Comment posted by informed, today at 10:53

    Think you will find 24 players have left including 10 from the Squad that won the Play offs-loans/out of contracts-whoever we sign is a risk but so is 1st year relegation after 20 odd years in the Championship-as Cloughie said'you will be very silly to write us off'-we trust our Manager who seems to have a clue which is strange in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Notts46, today at 10:52

    Forest fan speaking - we needed all these players, so good on the owners delivering them.....COYR

  • Comment posted by r0b123, today at 10:39

    One of the biggest positives in this deal is that this will clearly delight Cooper as MGW was No.1 target since the start of the summer. It shows the club means business and is willing to back their manager which should keep Cooper happy as he is clearly a manager on an upward curve at the moment.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 10:41

      my thoughts replied:
      How much money forest spent now? Zero excuses now.

  • Comment posted by A_Latif, today at 10:27

    Crazy, crazy money. I hope Forrest know what they are doing

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 10:33

      my thoughts replied:
      Thetmy don't

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 10:25

    A decent squad now and only 1 on loan!
    Marinakis is a true owner.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 10:28

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      They are certainly giving it a go

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 10:23

    25 million? I know it's not much these days in PL terms, but doesn't seem to represent great value-for-money, for him.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 10:26

      RichardRichard replied:
      To be fair, though, he's 22, so if he turns out to be decent, they'll get a nice return on him.

  • Comment posted by M1cha5l, today at 10:20

    Games gone mad.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 10:31

      my thoughts replied:
      No just Forest.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport