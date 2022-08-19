Snodgrass played in the English Championship play-offs with Luton Town last season

New Motherwell manager Steven Hammell believes Robert Snodgrass would be a "big addition" at Fir Park - on and off the pitch.

The 34-year-old former Scotland midfielder is a free agent and has had talks with his friend Hammell.

"We are only going to bring in people to enhance what we are doing and he fits that," said Hammell.

"He has still got a lot to offer on the pitch and we believe he would be a big addition off the pitch as well."

Snodgrass, who won the last of his 28 caps in 2019, ended last season with Luton Town after leaving West Bromwich Albion in January.

"I know him personally, I think he would enjoy his football here, the way we want to do things and the environment we are creating and the culture, he would fit in to what we are trying to achieve," added Hammell.

"We have spoken a few times and we will see how it plays out."

Hammell this week re-signed former Motherwell youth academy player Stuart McKinstry on a season-long loan from Leeds and is seeking a left-back, with Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley long-term absentees.

"We are always looking for players. What I would say is that the response we have had from the group in here has been excellent," he said.

"We said from day one that we need to see an improvement from the boys we have got in here and they have maybe seen me putting out there that we need players.

"But the boys in here have given us absolutely everything and even one or two that we thought wouldn't be involved as much have really impressed and really come on.

"Are we going to still try and bring players in? Yes, but they need to be available, they need to make us better and they need to want to come here."