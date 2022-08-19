Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

We have two Edinburgh v Glasgow fixtures in the fourth weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season as Celtic and Rangers aim to extend their 100% starts.

Ross County are the only team yet to get off the mark and the Highlanders will aim to change that at home to Kilmarnock.

Motherwell and Livingston each have two wins as they go head-to-head at Fir Park.

Hibernian v Rangers (Saturday, 12:30)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson must decide whether or not to play Marijan Cabraja following the death of the Croatian left-back's father this week.

Elias Melkersen is rated "50/50" after suffering a knock against Livingston last week, while Josh Campbell and Rocky Bushiri are both set to return after missing the defeat to the Lions with minor injuries.

Lewis Stevenson, Demetri Mitchell (both hamstring), Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady (all knee) remain sidelined.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst may look to freshen up his Rangers side, with the second leg of their Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven to come on Wednesday.

Ben Davies missed the 2-2 first-leg draw at Ibrox with an unspecified injury, fellow defender Filip Helander remains out with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

Did you know? Rangers are unbeaten in their last 20 top-flight league visits to Hibernian (W13 D7) since a 2-1 defeat in September 2006 under Paul Le Guen.

Dundee United v St Mirren (15:00)

Midfielder Dylan Levitt is set to return to the Dundee United squad after a knock, while Logan Chalmers has recovered from a hamstring problem. Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is still out.

St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is available again following a one-game ban. Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out with a broken toe.

Defender Scott Tanser is on his way back from a combination of a hamstring and back injury but is touch and go for this weekend's game.

Did you know? Tannadice manager Jack Ross is unbeaten in all six of his Scottish Premiership matches against former club St Mirren (W4 D2).

Motherwell v Livingston (15:00)

Motherwell could hand a debut to Stuart McKinstry, the Leeds winger having returned to his boyhood club on a season-long loan this week.

Defender Ricki Lamie is back from suspension, but Jake Carroll underwent surgery this week to repair a ruptured patellar tendon and fellow left-back Nathan McGinley remains a long-term absentee.

Scott Pittman will become Livingston's all-time record appearance holder when he plays his 310th game for the club at Fir Park.

New goalkeeper Jack Hamilton could be in the squad. James Penrice is back training after injury but unlikely to feature, while fellow defender Morgan Boyes is still absent as he works his way back to fitness following ligament damage.

Did you know? Motherwell are unbeaten in their last six league meetings with Livingston (W4 D2), scoring two goals or more each time.

Ross County v Kilmarnock (15:00)

Ross County will again be without defender Connor Randall, who has a fractured bone in his leg. Winger William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Kilmarnock are missing winger Jordan Jones (thigh) and defender Jeriel Dorsett (knee), who have both had scans on injuries.

Midfielder Blair Alston and defender Chris Stokes have had a week of training following injury lay-offs. Midfielder Scott Robinson (heel) and goalkeeper Zach Hemmings (groin) remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won just one of their last eight Scottish Premiership visits to Ross County (D2 L5), a 2-1 victory in March 2017 under Lee McCulloch.

St Johnstone v Aberdeen (15:00)

St Johnstone will be without midfielder Cammy MacPherson after he suffered a thigh tear against Rangers last weekend.

Murray Davidson returns after a two-game suspension, while captain Liam Gordon - who has recovered from his recent injury lay-off - is pushing for a return to action after being an unused substitute in the last two games.

Long-term absentees David Wotherspoon (knee), Chris Kane (knee), Callum Booth (Achilles) and Tony Gallacher (leg) all remain sidelined.

Aberdeen have fitness doubts over Hayden Coulson, Matty Kennedy and Leighton Clarkson. Full-back Jack MacKenzie is back in training after medical staff got to the bottom of a recurring thigh injury.

Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Connor Barron (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? Aberdeen have won just one of their last 19 away Scottish Premiership matches (D6 L12).

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (Sunday, 15:00)

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate returns to the squad after missing two games with a minor knock. Left-back Alexandro Bernabei is available for selection after being arrested and charged over an alleged road traffic offence in Glasgow city centre on Monday.

Stephen Welsh is fit following illness and fellow defender Moritz Jenz has recovered from the knock that forced him off at Kilmarnock, but Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.

Craig Halkett will miss out for the visitors, who could make several changes amid their Europa League play-off. The defender suffered a hamstring injury early in Hearts' 2-1 first-leg defeat by Zurich in Switzerland on Thursday.

Midfielder Beni Baningime (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their last 25 home league games against Hearts (W22 D3).

