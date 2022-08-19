Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Jim McNulty joined Rochdale from Bury in 2015

Rochdale have confirmed that veteran defender Jim McNulty has been placed in interim charge following the League Two club's sacking of Robbie Stockdale.

McNulty, 37, will be at the helm for Saturday's match against Swindon Town.

He has been at Spotland for more than seven years and has made almost 200 league appearances for Dale.

Stockdale and his assistant Jimmy Shan left after the team lost all of their opening four matches of the season, leaving them bottom of the table.