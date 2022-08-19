Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The SPFL will invite bids from rival broadcasters if Sky Sports turn down an option to buy two bundles of additional fixtures from the Scottish Premiership as part of a new TV deal. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rubin Kazan winger Sead Haksabanovic is set to snub interest from four other clubs in order to push through is desired transfer to Celtic. (Football Scotland) external-link

And Montenegro international Sead Haksabanovic could undergo a Celtic medical in London within 24 hours. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United hope to seal a deal for Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku, 21, following a successful trial period. (Courier) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin, who has already overseen 11 summer signings, confirmed he aims to further strengthen his attack before the transfer window closes. (Press & Journal) external-link

And Jim Goodwin has warned it could be after the World Cup before Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is fit and back up to speed. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell have made funds available for new manager Stevie Hammell to table an offer for Robert Snodgrass and to make three or four other signings before the close of the window. (Daily Express) external-link

St Mirren are trying to bring Alex Gogic back to Paisley after the Cypriot international impressed on loan from Hibs in the second half of last season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits he's shocked and upset that his former keeper Zander Clark has still not found a club as he seeks a new striker. (Daily Express) external-link

Manager Ian McCall does not expect the fan ownership dispute at Partick Thistle to affect the team's performance against Inverness CT this evening but admitted the row over the club's future threatens to split the fanbase. (Herald) external-link

MLS side New York Red Bulls have rejected offers from Huddersfield and Millwall for Scottish winger Lewis Morgan. (90 mins) external-link