Casemiro: Manchester United target wants to leave Real Madrid, says Carlo Ancelotti

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Casemiro lifts the Super Cup with Real Madrid
Casemiro won the Uefa Super Cup with Real Madrid earlier this month

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says midfielder Casemiro wants a "new challenge" and to leave the club as Manchester United close in on a deal worth up to 70m euros (£59.2m).

Talks have progressed quickly and United are optimistic the deal for the Brazil international, 30, will be completed in the next few days.

Casemiro trained with Real on Friday.

"The negotiations are ongoing right now, he is still our player but his will is to leave," said Ancelotti.

"I have spoken with him. Casemiro, for what he has done and the person he is, we must respect that desire."

The Italian added: "Casemiro wants a new challenge and we understand his feeling, I do not think there is a way back."

United's deal for the player is for an initial 60m euros (£50.7m) plus 10m euros (£8.5m) in add-ons.

Casemiro has been with Real since 2013, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues.

United are bottom of the Premier League and host Liverpool on Monday.

Casemiro would become one of the United's top earners if he completes the move and would sign a four-year contract with the option of an additional year.

After talks to sign Juventus' Adrien Rabiot collapsed over the player's demands, United have turned their attention to Casemiro as they look to address weaknesses in Erik ten Hag's midfield.

Although Casemiro has a contract that runs to 2025, Real are mindful of the scale of United's offer of a contract that could extend to 2027 once the option of an additional season is added on. They would not stand in his way if he decided to accept.

He would arrive at United on a big salary in keeping with his status as one of 30 players nominated for this year's Ballon D'Or, even if his place at Real is under threat from new arrival Aurelien Tchouameni.

"Within the squad we have a replacement," added Ancelotti. "Tchouameni has been signed for this position and at the moment he is one of the best midfielders on the market.

"There is also the option of [Toni] Kroos, who can play in this position, as he did the second year I was here. There is also [Eduardo] Camavinga."

One of the best defensive midfield players in the world, Casemiro has been effective in a team that drops deep when it does not have possession, which Real tend to do with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in their team.

Casemiro's impact can be seen by looking at Opta statistics to compare his figures against those of other central midfielders in La Liga last season.

The Brazil international ranked top for successful blocks, placed second for tackles made, behind Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, and also came third overall for possession won. Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino was first and Busquets runner-up in that latter category.

He also contributed to Real's attacks, ranking fifth for forward passes and joint-sixth for shots among the league's central midfielders.

Casemiro spent a season away from the Bernabeu on loan at Portuguese side Porto in 2014-15 but returned to Spain the following season after Real activated his buy-back clause.

He has made 222 appearances for the Spanish giants and scored 24 goals.

Comments

Join the conversation

210 comments

  • Comment posted by ren, today at 12:46

    I guess he wants Wednesdays evenings off.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 13:01

      Pandemania replied:
      Well uno, Him and Fred in midfield makes sense finally some joined up thinking.

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, today at 12:48

    Everyone seems to forget that just because a player is 30 doesn’t mean they are passed it. I’m sure thiago,thiago silva,Fernandinho, yaya toure etc would have something to say about that. I’m not saying he’d be good at United,I’m just saying it’s easy to forget that just because it’s a chance to rip in to United.

    • Reply posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 12:50

      Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow replied:
      don't worry mate, let it wash over you. this forum is 99% jealous fans today. no prom team wouldn't want a Casemiro

  • Comment posted by You, today at 12:47

    a 30 year old being offered a 4 year £400,000 a week deal.....

    not surprised he wants to leave!!

    • Reply posted by willaston1985, today at 12:49

      willaston1985 replied:
      Please can you let us know your source for this £400k... No where has it been mentioned that he's going to be on £400k

  • Comment posted by TS1991, today at 12:45

    I used to buy Football Manager at Uni, choose to manage Manchester United and then get them relegated on purpose for a laugh. Looks like someone has decided to do it in real life and I for one commend them heartily.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 12:48

      Woo87 replied:
      wow your life is so miserable you used to spend your real life time getting United relegated in a computer game for "a laugh"... thats your idea of fun. Wow. Mate. Can I give you the number of a helpline?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 12:37

    I see auto correct has changed “big pay day” to “new challenge” there

    • Reply posted by 0ug9yc9tc8t, today at 12:43

      0ug9yc9tc8t replied:
      Cry 🤡🤡

  • Comment posted by robbo, today at 12:48

    Theatre of dreams 🤣 fast becoming a retirement home that pays you a fortune to join.

    • Reply posted by Lucifer, today at 12:59

      Lucifer replied:
      It's a great way of topping up your pension pot, without having to work hard

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 12:36

    That will be a another career ruined then.

    • Reply posted by 0ug9yc9tc8t, today at 12:42

      0ug9yc9tc8t replied:
      Cry 🤡

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 12:46

    Man Utd would be better trying to sign the player who Real Madrid are looking to bring in. They'll probably be a better longer term investment than signing a 30 year old whose motivation may be questionable ie why does a winner want to come to a struggling team in the Premier League ? Probably money.

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 13:05

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      There is nobody else in the world who can replace Casemiro. This is a huge mistake by Madrid. I cant believe its happening. We all thought there would never be another case of Makalele. Looks like we were wrong.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 12:43

    That cannot be right. Nearly £60m for a thirty year old? Haaland £54m 22Y/O, Bissouma £30m 25Y/O etc. They clearly know United are desperate and will pay anything.

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 12:46

      brackensmammy replied:
      The comedy club just can't stop

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 12:45

    If he's looking for a challenge, then I can see why he might be interested in United.

  • Comment posted by who cares, today at 12:59

    Shock a Man U article.

    Now it’s transfer, most is what Man U going to do with Ronaldo

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 12:58

    For those of you who remember I am reminded of Mrs Merton about Casemero's apparent wish to join Man Utd.

    Mrs Merton asked Debbie McGee “So Debbie, what first attracted you to the millionaire, Paul Daniels?”

    • Reply posted by NathanMUFC, today at 13:00

      NathanMUFC replied:
      Learn to spell the name right first before you have a dig, it’s literally plastered all over the article numerous times.

      I’m sure there’s professional help available somewhere for those that allow United to live in their head rent free. The obsession is just weird.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 12:57

    Top top player, better than the overrated Thiago.

    • Reply posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 12:59

      Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow replied:
      the injury prone 30 year old Thiago.. bet LFC fans wont think it's ridiculous when his contract gets extended though

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 12:56

    Utd building for the future (again) 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by NathanMUFC, today at 12:58

      NathanMUFC replied:
      You’ve posted 3 comments in about 4 minutes you absolute sad sack 😂😂

  • Comment posted by NathanMUFC, today at 12:55

    Fantastic signing if we get it over the line. One of the elite in his position globally, won multiple CL’s, 60+ caps for Brazil and a serial winner. You’ll always get those who have United living in their head rent free and they’ll desperately criticise.

    • Reply posted by Bensons buddy, today at 12:59

      Bensons buddy replied:
      Sounds like another over 30 yr old Utd have, 100+caps for Portugal won multiple CLs & now in terminal decline!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 12:54

    Spend Spend Spend it's the Utd way trying to stay relevant..

    • Reply posted by NathanMUFC, today at 12:58

      NathanMUFC replied:
      Please tell me you’re not a City fan? Who’s relied on Arab charity to get out of mid-table with a blank chequebook. I’m just going to believe you’re trolling and having a little dig at City while you do it. No one can be that publicly hypocritical and be proud of it!

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 12:51

    Excellent signing but don't let it detract you from the mess the Glazers' have made one bit.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 12:46

    Another great article Simon. Get some more in before going missing on Monday night.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 12:50

      RichardRichard replied:
      It's a sad indictment of the BBC that they think keeping BBC four on tv is a waste of money, but hiring someone to report on Man U full time isn't.

  • Comment posted by petemcfc, today at 12:45

    Wants a new challenge, but this is Mission: Impossible

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 12:45

    Just because he wants to leave Real Madrid does necessarily mean he wants to join Man Utd.
    BBC just trying to connect two unrelated dots again.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 12:47

      RichardRichard replied:
      It's strange, because Simon Stone usually needs a darn good reason to write about United.

