Luton Town v Sheffield United

LutonLuton Town20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|10
|2
|Watford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|3
|Reading
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|9
|4
|Blackburn
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|9
|5
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|8
|6
|Hull
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|7
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|7
|8
|Norwich
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|9
|Preston
|5
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|10
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|11
|Blackpool
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|12
|Cardiff
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|7
|13
|Rotherham
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|14
|West Brom
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|6
|2
|6
|15
|Wigan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|16
|Burnley
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|17
|QPR
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|18
|Luton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|19
|Birmingham
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|20
|Swansea
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|21
|Stoke
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|22
|Huddersfield
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|23
|Middlesbrough
|5
|0
|3
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|3
|24
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
The new trend of so-called 'Turkey Teeth' is examined...
The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective walk to confront his demons
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now