Livingston have announced goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined English League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

The 26-year-old Pole signed for the Scottish Premiership club in 2020 from non-league Eastleigh and went on to make 71 appearances.

Livingston confirmed "no initial fee is involved" in the transfer, which is "performance related".

"The better both Max and Wycombe do, the bigger the future fee to the club will be," Livingston's statement added.

Livingston manager David Martindale said: "Max has the ability to play in League One in England - and higher in my opinion. We wish him all the best in the future."