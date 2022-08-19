Close menu

Mark McGuinness: Sheffield Wednesday sign Cardiff City centre-back on season-long loan

Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Mark McGuinness
Mark McGuinness started his career at Arsenal before joining Cardiff City in June 2021

League One Sheffield Wednesday have signed centre-back Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

McGuinness, 21, played 35 matches for the Bluebirds last season after joining the Championship club from Arsenal on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international did not play a first-team game for the Gunners but spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Ipswich Town.

Wednesday are eighth in League One with seven points from four games.

