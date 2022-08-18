Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City will face Real Madrid for a chance to progress to the second phase of qualifying

Manchester City cruised past Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in the Women's Champions League first qualifying round to set up a meeting with Real Madrid.

Khadija Shaw opened the scoring from Lauren Hemp's cross, and headed in a second from Chloe Kelly's delivery.

Hemp, another of England's Euros stars, made it three from Shaw's assist to give City a comfortable half-time lead.

City finished with a flourish too, scoring another three goals in the final eight minutes to sail through.

Vicky Losada netted from inside the area and Deyna Castellanos scored her first goal for the club from the penalty spot, before a late own goal completed the rout.

City now face Real Madrid in the Spanish capital on Sunday after the hosts beat Sturm Graz 6-0 on Thursday, with the winners progressing to the second phase of qualifying.