Thierry Nevers has yet to play senior football but has impressed at under-23 level

Newport County have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on a season-long loan.

Nevers signed for the Hammers in July 2021 from Reading on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior West Ham debut but impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals in 17 games.

"I am delighted to welcome Thierry... he will provide a strong work ethic and huge energy on our attacking line," Newport manager James Rowberry said.

Newport have struggled so far this season, claiming one point from their opening four League Two games and sit second from bottom in the table.

After Tuesday night's 3-2 home loss to Salford City, the Exiles host 13th-placed Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.