Last updated on .From the section Newport

Salford beat Newport on Tuesday thanks to Ryan Leak's late goal

Newport County say two fans will be banned from Rodney Parade for coin-throwing incidents during Tuesday's home League Two game with Salford City.

The latest bans will come just over a week after another fan was banned for throwing a missile at Walsall manager Michael Flynn, the ex-Newport boss.

Newport said coins had been thrown towards Salford staff in the 3-2 loss.

"We can confirm that two males have been clearly identified on CCTV as being responsible," the club said.

"The males will be banned from attending matches at Rodney Parade pending investigation by the appropriate authorities. Following the outcome of the investigation, the length of this club ban will be determined.

"The pitch must remain safe for players, managers and match officials, just as the stands should be for supporters.

"The EFL is bringing in strong measures across the whole of football to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds. The football club and stadium are committed to protecting the game and enforcing these measures."