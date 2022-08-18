Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest agree £25m deal plus add-ons for Wolves midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have agreed a £25m deal plus add-ons for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.
The 22-year-old would become Forest's 16th signing of a busy summer at the City Ground.
Forest have spent most of the summer trying to sign Gibbs-White, who came through Wolves' academy.
The Stafford-born player has started both Premier League games for Bruno Lage's side this season.
However, Wolves are still trying to reshape Lage's squad and it was likely Forest would make another push to sign him.
Forest will pay an initial fee of £25m, plus up to £17m in potential add-ons.
Gibbs-White, who has 10 England Under-21s caps, impressed in the Championship last season on loan at Sheffield United.
He is due to have his medical later on Thursday.
5m if they stay up
2m if he plays for England
10m if they finish above ManU
Let’s see what happens at the end of the season eh?
Initial 25m is not an outrageous amount. Hope it works out for both parties.