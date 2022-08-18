Close menu

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest agree £25m deal plus add-ons for Wolves midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Morgan Gibbs-White is tackled by Pascal Struijk during Wolves' Premier League match against Leeds
Morgan Gibbs-White is set to become Nottingham Forest's 16th signing of the summer

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £25m deal plus add-ons for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 22-year-old would become Forest's 16th signing of a busy summer at the City Ground.

Forest have spent most of the summer trying to sign Gibbs-White, who came through Wolves' academy.

The Stafford-born player has started both Premier League games for Bruno Lage's side this season.

However, Wolves are still trying to reshape Lage's squad and it was likely Forest would make another push to sign him.

Forest will pay an initial fee of £25m, with up to £17m in potential add-ons.

Gibbs-White, who has 10 England Under-21s caps, impressed in the Championship last season on loan at Sheffield United.

He is due to have his medical later on Thursday.

  • Comment posted by KINKLADZE, today at 15:28

    Well done Tricky Trees great signing premier league stability can only be a good thing 👍.

  • Comment posted by t d , today at 15:26

    35 mil upfront apparently, absolutely bonkers for a very average player with 2 years left on his contract, had 1 good 1/2 a game against Chelsea 2 years ago, forest must be bonkers and I am a wolves fan, we get worked class nunes and forest get a sulky average player, what a transfer, shows how over inflated English players cost, I’d have let him go for 10 mil to be honest or less

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 15:26

    All this spending Forest are doing is going to come back to bite them.

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 15:26

    From the outside it is starting to get a bit daft at forest but they had a good result against an albeit poor West Ham side and there are a number of clubs likely to be struggling this year so have a good chance of staying up - other than Bournemouth it’s hard to say who will go down this year.

  • Comment posted by I Winstone, today at 15:26

    Forest will end up relegated with Cooper in charge ,Then they will go bust in the next few years and end up back in the National league .FFP will come into play .

    • Reply posted by AlfieMoon, today at 15:27

      AlfieMoon replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Phil osopher, today at 15:25

    I like Forest as a club but I hope they are being managed properly behind the scenes otherwsie Derby fans could have the last laugh next season. In fairness, away from the top sides they have one of the few managers I have seen who actually improves players with good coaching

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:25

    Man United should have signed him. He would have improved their midfield and might have kept Ten Hag in a job

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 15:24

    Exactly the sort of player Man Utd should be picking up!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:24

    MGW more like BMW. Bollocks Manky White

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 15:23

    When Nottingham Forest are relegated, which is highly likely this season, their questionable FFP will leave the club on the brink in the coming seasons. Its a disaster waiting to happen.

    • Reply posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 15:25

      Utcheterwolf replied:
      So true..

  • Comment posted by AlfieMoon, today at 15:23

    Chelsea and City have spend hundreds of millions to win the Premier League, but Forest are spending to strength a squad (which they need to replace from loans etc) to stay up, and they get slated for it.
    Let’s see what happens at the end of the season eh?

  • Comment posted by Weybournewanderer, today at 15:22

    Local media in Wolverhampton are reporting the fee as £35 million initially plus £9 million in add-ons. It will be interesting to see which figure is correct. As someone who came up through the Wolves youth system, I would have liked to see Gibbs-White succeed with us. Sadly it wasn't to be, but I wish him and Forest all the best.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:22

    The Premier League tax is alive well

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 15:22

    Sounds a great deal all-round.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:21

    Sorry. But it is not twenty five million. It is forty five million. Crazy money who has had one season in the Premier League. And he is not even that good

  • Comment posted by Dragon ninja, today at 15:21

    Huge potential, I hope he achieves his self actualisation. Great player and product of the Wolves academy. It's almost as if we've been conditioned to think English players can't be any good. Top talent, Forest had to spend to compete I think they maybe OK now. This season will be a right tussle and some big name teams will go down. Brentford look good so it will be interesting.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 15:21

    Never heard of him.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is related to Walter White. I mean Erik Ten Hag

  • Comment posted by Golden Wonders, today at 15:21

    The best bit of business this window we get Nunes and Forest get MGW - what a swap. You've been done over!

  • Comment posted by john, today at 15:19

    Not getting a far chance at Wolves ,mainly because he's doesn't speak Portuguese ...Its time the Premier league brought in at least 5 English players in the 25 man squad

    • Reply posted by DrScoob, today at 15:26

      DrScoob replied:
      Its an English league, 5 is way short of the mark. I'd say it should be 50% British as a bare minimum. This would also aid the rest of the UK.

  • Comment posted by dav3yb0y, today at 15:18

    Great business by Wolves; buy one of Europes top talents for 42.2M and sell Gibbs-White for 25M (+17M in addons potentially). Still leaves some cash for a centre forward.

