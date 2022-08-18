So what have we learned after the first two gameweeks of the FPL season?

Gabriel Jesus is a great pick, if not an original one, but the 591,013 managers who gave him the captain's armband against Leicester stole a march on nearly six million others who went with either Erling Haaland or Mo Salah in gameweek two.

You may well be tempted to follow suit in gameweek three with Arsenal away to Bournemouth and if you're a Darwin Nunez owner who doesn't have Jesus then that is a very obvious switch with the Liverpool striker now suspended for three games after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Away from the obvious names of Haaland and Harry Kane, I think Brentford's Ivan Toney is definitely a good Nunez replacement with a goal and two assists to his name already this season before a run of fixtures against the likes of Fulham, Everton, Leeds and Southampton.

That would also give you a couple of million to beef up your defence or midfield.

Going back to the Arsenal theme Gabriel Martinelli, now £6.3m, has definitely been worth the saving on Bukayo Saka (£8m) so far, but if you're a Saka owner like me then I would stick with him and I'm even tempted to be greedy and go for both.

There's no harm in an Arsenal double-up, or even triple-up along with Jesus, for fixtures against Bournemouth, Fulham, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Everton in the next five gameweeks.

The double Manchester City defence, Joao Cancelo plus one of Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker or Ederson, looks like a very sound strategy as they simply haven't looked like conceding a goal so far this season. Walker is the best value option there but his price has already risen to £5.1m with lots of managers adding him to their teams.

If you chose Kevin De Bruyne over Mo Salah or Son Heung-Min as your premium midfielder then that worked out very nicely in gameweek two, but I wouldn't sell Salah or Son if that's the way you've gone because their time will come.

De Bruyne is purring though at the start of this season and comes with less rotation risk than the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, hence his higher price tag.

Don't ignore Ilkay Gundogan either at £7.5m, particularly with Bernardo Silva's future still up in the air. The German has started both games this season and continues to get in great attacking positions as proved by his goal against Bournemouth.

Talking of attacking positions, I commentated on Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over West Ham last weekend and Neco Williams really caught the eye, putting in some excellent crosses from set-pieces and open play. If you're looking for a bargain defender then he's your man at £4m.

I'm already going off the idea of my two £4m Leicester goalkeepers though - Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen - after the team has shipped six goals against Brentford and Arsenal, so I think I'm going to bump one of them up to Brighton's Robert Sanchez, who costs just £500,000 more.

Leon Bailey also looks like an early problem in my squad, as he will be for plenty of other managers as he was owned by almost 15% of us in the game in gameweek two, but there's not many reliable options at his price point of £5m to replace him.

Brentford's Josh Dasilva is an option at just £4.6m and his return to first-team action has been a heart-warming story this season, but will he continue to start regularly in a competitive Brentford midfield?

I still think Fulham's Andreas Pereira is the best £4.5m midfielder if he's fit, or you could go for Brighton's Pascal Gross at £5.6m if you're able to spend a little more.

The best bet, if you haven't already got him, might be to make some money by downgrading someone else in your squad and bumping Bailey up to Martinelli - can you tell I'm quite keen on him?

Finally we'd love you to get involved on the Fantasy 606 podcast this season with me, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave.

We've got a team managed by the listeners going up against us, but unfortunately gameweek two hasn't gone all that well for you - Robbie from Brisbane opted for a -4 to take Andy Robertson and Jesus out of the team to replace them with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nunez, a move which actually ended up costing 26 points!

If you want to have a go then please e-mail us on fantasy606@bbc.co.uk.

The first episode of the podcast previewing the new season is currently available on the BBC Sounds App.