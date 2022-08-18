Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Wesley Fofana has played every minute of Leicester's two games so far this season

Brendan Rodgers expects Wesley Fofana to still be a Leicester player when the transfer window closes on 1 September.

The France Under-21 defender has been the subject of interest from Chelsea, who have had two bids rejected.

Rodgers said: "The idea is that he is a Leicester City player.

"He is not for sale, the club have made that clear, unless anything changes he will still be here. At this moment there is nothing new and nothing has changed from when we last spoke."

Fofana signed a new deal with the Foxes in March, committing him to the club until 2027.

He joined Leicester from Saint-Etienne in 2020 and made 38 appearances in his first year at the club.

Last season, he did not play until March, having broken his leg the previous August in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

However, he started both of Foxes' first two game of the current campaign as they drew 2-2 with Brentford and lost 4-2 at Arsenal.