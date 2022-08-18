Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Crewe midfielder Charlie Colkett has been ruled out for at least three months with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club in June, pulled up on his first start, at Grimsby on 9 August, and a scan has revealed the severity of the injury.

"I'm very disappointed for Charlie. It suggests he had a huge tear in his hamstring at Grimsby," manager Alex Morris told the club website.

Striker Chris Long's return has also been delayed by food poisoning.

The 27-year-old was the club's top scorer last season but missed the vast majority of pre-season with an ankle problem.

Morris added: "He's not in a great way after a severe bout of food poisoning and we just can't do anything with him.

"He's lost a lot of weight and can't get out on grass at the moment."

Crewe have started the new League Two season with three victories and a defeat, and host Northampton on Saturday.