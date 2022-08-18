Close menu

Charlie Colkett: Crewe Alexandra midfielder out for at least three months

Charlie Colkett
Charlie Colkett was at Cheltenham Town last season

Crewe midfielder Charlie Colkett has been ruled out for at least three months with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club in June, pulled up on his first start, at Grimsby on 9 August, and a scan has revealed the severity of the injury.

"I'm very disappointed for Charlie. It suggests he had a huge tear in his hamstring at Grimsby," manager Alex Morris told the club website.

Striker Chris Long's return has also been delayed by food poisoning.

The 27-year-old was the club's top scorer last season but missed the vast majority of pre-season with an ankle problem.

Morris added: "He's not in a great way after a severe bout of food poisoning and we just can't do anything with him.

"He's lost a lot of weight and can't get out on grass at the moment."

Crewe have started the new League Two season with three victories and a defeat, and host Northampton on Saturday.

