Lincoln City captain Amy Kay appeared alongside men's player Regan Poole for a season-launch photoshoot in front of Lincoln Cathedral last month

From a top-flight blockbuster to a fourth-tier season opener - there is little wonder Lincoln City captain Amy Kay sees Doncaster Rovers Belles' visit to the LNER Stadium on Sunday as "bitter-sweet".

When the ground, overlooked by Lincoln Cathedral, hosted Kay's former hometown side Lincoln Ladies - a now extinct club - nine years ago, it was was a Women's Super League match between two clubs brimming with England's biggest names of the time... and future.

Lincoln were led by then England and Great Britain captain Casey Stoney, who would go on to manage Manchester United.

Doncaster had Sue Smith, capped 93 times for England, up front while a teenage Millie Bright was carving out the beginning of an illustrious career - one which has just seen her star for England and captivate a nation as the Lionesses claimed a historic European Championship crown.

Much has changed for Lincoln and Doncaster since then.

Millie Bright played for Doncaster last time the Belles played a Lincoln side at the LNER Stadium, in 2013

Lincoln Ladies, as they were then known, moved to Nottingham to become Notts County in 2014 before going out of business, with Lincoln City Women emerging in 2019 following the rebrand of Nettleham Ladies.

Doncaster themselves have ridden a rollercoaster of relegations, promotions and financial troubles.

On Sunday, Lincoln City play their first ever game at LNER Stadium to kick off their latest National League Division One Midlands campaign, against one of English football's most famous and successful clubs.

"It's bitter-sweet for both clubs because it can be argued that both have been hard done by in terms of the game's growth and we unfortunately haven't grown with it, so to speak, with the tier we are in," Kay told BBC Sport.

"Look at where we and Doncaster were and where we are now. Yes, it's a shame we are not in the Super League or Championship, but the other way to look at it is that everything was taken from us and we started from scratch and have that bit between our teeth - we are now bringing the game back to our city.

"These are two big teams. I remember being young and us playing Doncaster at the stadium. This feels like it has circled back around.

"I'm glad this is the fixture we start the season with at the stadium. It's fitting, a celebration."

Amy Kay (third from left) heads up the female football pathway at Lincoln City

Kay is one of few links that Lincoln City still has with Lincoln's former WSL side, but they are intrinsically linked by what was lost and what is now being restored.

When the former club was moved 35 miles to Nottingham, a void was left in Lincolnshire as not only was top-flight football wrenched away, but a pathway for emerging talent that was once so clear was dismantled.

Kay herself went on to play for Nottingham Forest, then enjoyed a successful spell at Hull City before being lured back to play for Lincoln City, where she already had links working with the club's academy.

She now heads up the female football pathway for the Imps, one which had started with just six development centre players 18 months ago, which has since expanded to include 120 girls and women in a programme that now includes an emerging talent centre.

"You don't want to say starting from scratch helped, but because we had nothing to work with we have been able to lay the foundations in all departments," Kay said.

"Our pathway is bigger than what it was when it was Lincoln Ladies, but that is circumstance and we have grown with the times as well. We are in a strong place with it."

Kay said it was the chance to nurture young talent and establish a side girls could aspire to play for which lured her back to Lincoln.

And while winning promotions and striving for higher-level women's football to return to Lincoln in an ambition, Kay says everyone at the club is "realistic" with their dreams.

"We have had a harsh history that has taught us a lot of things," she said.

"I could say that we want to be in the Championship in five years, but reality is probably not. Where we are right now is that we are building in that right direction and in five, 10 or 15 years time Lincoln City will have a higher tier club that represents women in the region."