The length of Charles Hagan's deal with Wycombe has not been disclosed

League One side Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday forward Charles Hagan.

The 20-year-old, who spent time with Chelsea as a youth player, made just one first-team appearance for the Owls, coming off the bench in an EFL Cup defeat by Fulham in September 2020.

He featured for non-league side Hampton & Richmond on loan last season.

Wycombe handed Hagan a deal after he trained and played with the club during pre-season.

