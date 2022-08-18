Charles Hagan: Wycombe Wanderers sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward
League One side Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday forward Charles Hagan.
The 20-year-old, who spent time with Chelsea as a youth player, made just one first-team appearance for the Owls, coming off the bench in an EFL Cup defeat by Fulham in September 2020.
He featured for non-league side Hampton & Richmond on loan last season.
Wycombe handed Hagan a deal after he trained and played with the club during pre-season.
