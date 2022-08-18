Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Jonathan Hogg is currently 18th in the list of all-time appearance makers for Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg has extended his contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old midfielder has made 287 league appearances since joining the Terriers from Watford in 2013.

"He is the ultimate professional and the right person to captain this club," boss Danny Schofield told the club website. external-link

"He is incredibly versatile and willing to push himself beyond his limits to continue improving and help the team."