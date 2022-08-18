Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds (centre) with David Beckham and Will Ferrell at Wembley

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds says football has become an "obsession" since he became co-chairman of Wrexham.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney became owners of the National League club in February 2021.

A documentary series - Welcome to Wrexham - which follows the pair's ownership of the club premieres next week.

"I hate to say it but I'm so obsessed with this sport now that I actually hate this sport," Reynolds said.

"Like I wish it didn't occupy my every thought so I am living for Saturday for our match on Saturday.

"I've already figured out, because I'm going to be away from home, scheduling the times to make sure I'm not interrupted then I can focus on Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney saw Wrexham for the first time in a defeat at Maidenhead United.

"It's pretty cool."

Reynolds said his wife, actress Blake Lively, has also become engrossed with the trials and tribulations of the historic Welsh football club.

Wrexham missed out on promotion to the EFL last season, finishing second to champions Stockport County in the National League before a play-off semi-final defeat against Grimsby.

The Dragons also lost in the FA Trophy final to Bromley at Wembley with Reynolds and McElhenney in attendance.

Among their guests that day was former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham.

Wrexham's co-chairmen said Beckham has been an invaluable source of advice since they became involved with the north Wales club.

"Another benefit of being friends with Ryan is that he's friends with everybody," McElhenney said.

"So the idea of learning the rules of football from one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport is a pretty good aspect."

Reynolds added: "He's possibly just the nicest guy on planet earth - what's not to love about him?

"He's a great guy, so generous with his time."