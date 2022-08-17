Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are interested in Rubin Kazan winger Sead Haksabanovic, after it was revealed the Russian side are looking to offload the 23-year-old Montenegro international. (Sport Bladet via Daily Express external-link )

Former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass, 34, has been in talks over a move to Motherwell and wants to make a decision on his future by the weekend. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers striker Antonio Colak was lucky to avoid a red card for striking an opponent and the Ibrox side were denied a "clear penalty" in the first leg of their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven, say former referees Des Roache and Steve Conroy. (Get Involved Referee Podcast via Daily Express external-link )

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has warned Rangers will see their Champions League dreams ended in Eindhoven unless they shape up at set-pieces during the second leg of their clash with PSV. (Herald) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis, who has not played since September 2021, is expected back in training with the first team by the end of this month. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has suggested up to four players could depart before the end of the transfer window as he aims to "add a couple" of more new signings. (Sky Sports via Edinburgh Evening News external-link )

Celtic coach Harry Kewell has admitted that he is "baffled" by the situation involving midfielder Tom Rogic, who remains without a club after leaving the Scottish champions at the end of last season. (Fox Sports via Scottish Sun external-link )