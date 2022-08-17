Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Hibernian, Haksabanovic, Snodgrass, Gilmour
Celtic are interested in Rubin Kazan winger Sead Haksabanovic, after it was revealed the Russian side are looking to offload the 23-year-old Montenegro international. (Sport Bladet via Daily Express)
Former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass, 34, has been in talks over a move to Motherwell and wants to make a decision on his future by the weekend. (Daily Record)
Rangers striker Antonio Colak was lucky to avoid a red card for striking an opponent and the Ibrox side were denied a "clear penalty" in the first leg of their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven, say former referees Des Roache and Steve Conroy. (Get Involved Referee Podcast via Daily Express)
Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has warned Rangers will see their Champions League dreams ended in Eindhoven unless they shape up at set-pieces during the second leg of their clash with PSV. (Herald)
Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis, who has not played since September 2021, is expected back in training with the first team by the end of this month. (Scotsman)
Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has suggested up to four players could depart before the end of the transfer window as he aims to "add a couple" of more new signings. (Sky Sports via Edinburgh Evening News)
Celtic coach Harry Kewell has admitted that he is "baffled" by the situation involving midfielder Tom Rogic, who remains without a club after leaving the Scottish champions at the end of last season. (Fox Sports via Scottish Sun)
Brighton have joined Everton in pursuit of Chelsea and Scotland central midfielder Billy Gilmour. (Alan Nixon via Scottish Sun)