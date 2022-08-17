Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Nunes said he wanted to play in the Premier League

Wolves have signed Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes for a a club record €45m (£38m) fee on a five-year contract.

Nunes has been on the radar of many leading clubs in Europe.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, joined Sporting in 2019 and made 101 appearances for the club, scoring eight times

Nunes has eight caps for Portugal and is expected to be part of their squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

His breakthrough in Lisbon came in the 2020-21 season when he helped Sporting lift their first Portuguese league title in 19 years.

The transfer fee for Nunes surpasses the £35.6m Wolves paid for forward Fabio Silva in 2020.

Nunes told the club's website external-link he was impressed with manager Bruno Lage's desire to bring him to Molineux and encouraged to move by "some of my team-mates because I play with them for the national team".

"The coach really wanted me, and I wanted to play in the Premier League. It's the right next step for me and I'm very happy to be here," he added.

Wolves have started the new top-flight season with a defeat 2-1 by Leeds United at Elland Road and a goalless draw at home with Fulham.

Lage's side face Tottenham away on Saturday with a 12:30 BST kick-off.