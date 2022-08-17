Last updated on .From the section Irish

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan scored twice as Cliftonville made it nine wins from nine this season

Caitlin McGuinness, Kirsty McGuinness and Marissa Callaghan all netted doubles as Cliftonville beat Derry City to stretch their lead at the top of the Women's Premiership to five points.

Sion Swifts remain third, 10 points adrift of Cliftonville, after beating Lisburn 3-1.

Crusaders Strikers moved above Linfield into fourth place with a 1-0 win.

Second-placed Glentoran did not play on Wednesday with the club in Women's Champions League action on Thursday.

The pacesetting Reds only had to wait five minutes for the opener against Derry as Caitlin McGuinness struck before her sister Kirsty doubled the advantage on 17.

Magee added a third a minute later before Callaghan and Kirsty McGuinness put Cliftonville five up at the break.

Callaghan netted Cliftonville's sixth five minutes after the restart with Caitlin McGuinness completing the rout 20 minutes from time at the Brandywell.

At Midgley Park, Aimee-lee Peachey - a recent arrival from Glentoran - netted the only goal of the game three minutes before the break to give Crusaders a narrow win over Linfield.

Peachey slotted home on the rebound after her initial effort struck the post as the Crues moved above the Blues into fourth.

Emily Wilson had the opportunity to double Crusaders' lead late on but dragged her penalty wide.

Teegan Lynch, Naomi McLaughlin and Kerryanne Brown were on target as Sion Swifts ran out 3-1 winners over Lisburn to move to within five points of the Glens.

Stacey Murdough had levelled up for Lisburn after Lynch's early opener, but McLaughlin restored the home side's lead before Brown wrapped up the points late on.