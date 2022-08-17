Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Jamilu Collins had to be helped off the pitch at the Hawthorns just five minutes into the game

Cardiff City are waiting to discover the extent of defender Jamilu Collins' knee injury.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international sustained the injury during the Bluebirds' goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Collins has impressed at left-back for Cardiff this season having joined from German side SC Paderborn in the summer.

"We're at the assessment stage but it doesn't look great at the minute," said Cardiff manager Steve Morison.

"We'll have to see how he settles down. I don't want to start speculating [how severe it might be].

"It's tough for him to take - he's the best left-back in the league."

Midfielder Callum O'Dowda replaced Collins at the Hawthorns and continued his fine start to the season in a new position at left-back.

Academy product Joel Bagan, who featured regularly in the first team last season, is a natural left-back and could come in for Collins against Bristol City on Sunday.

"He [O'Dowda] was fantastic and now it's an opportunity for Joel [Bagan]," Morison added.