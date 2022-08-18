Last updated on .From the section Football

Arteta tells his team after the Newcastle loss that it will be hard to defend them.

The final episodes of All or Nothing: Arsenal take us inside the dressing room as the Gunners concede fourth place to their most fierce rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Episodes seven and eight, which are released on Amazon Prime on Thursday 18 August, document the tail-end of Arsenal's 2021-22 season.

We know how that campaign ended - two losses in Arsenal's last three matches allowed Spurs to steal fourth spot and confined the Gunners to sixth successive season without Champions League football. It's fascinating to go behind the scenes as all this drama unfolds.

Here are just a few takeaways from the final episodes.

Arteta is furious after blowing fourth place

There are a few good rants from Mikel Arteta in the final two episodes.

After back-to-back losses, against Crystal Palace and Brighton, the 40-year-old Spaniard tells his players, "it has to be a funeral".

At half-time against West Ham, with the game tied 1-1, Arteta screams "do you want to play in the Champions League?" in Nuno Tavares' face.

It is after the Newcastle loss, however, a result that leaves Arsenal two points behind rivals Tottenham, that Arteta really blows.

"Shut your mouth and eat it," he tells his players.

"Today is unacceptable. Don't worry, I will face the people. Today is hard to defend you guys. Hard."

There are some good team talks too

As in previous episodes, we also get a good look at some of the more creative ways in which Arteta tries to inspire his team.

Before a match against Brighton, he brings a prop into the dressing room.

"[Thomas] Edison invented the light bulb," Arteta explains, holding one aloft.

"I want to see a team that is connected, because, without connection, a bulb is nothing. I want to see a team that is connected to each other and that shines. When we are connected, we connect with 60,000 fans and create more energy. Heat creates light and life."

Unfortunately, his methods aren't enough on this occasion to prevent Arsenal going on to get beaten 2-1.

Lacazette loses his head

Lacazette and Soares - seen here in a friendlier moment - have to be pulled apart in episode eight.

One explosive scene involves a training ground bust-up between striker Alexandre Lacazette and defender Cedric Soares in episode eight.

Soares appears to say something to upset the Frenchman, after 31-year-old Lacazette makes a poor challenge on 18-year-old Jack Henry-Francis.

We don't get to hear what it is that Soares says, but it's enough to provoke Lacazette to grab the 30-year-old Portuguese player by the face. The pair have to be separated.

Afterwards, Lacazette plays it down by saying, "this is normal in football, if you have players who want to win," explaining that he apologised to Soares afterwards.

"It's just passion to win," says Lacazette.

Eddie Nketiah is desperate to prove himself

There is a lot of pressure on young striker Nketiah's shoulders.

Centre-forward Eddie Nketiah struggled to get minutes on the pitch during the first half of last season.

In episode seven, the 23-year-old bemoans his lack of opportunities.

"I can't remember any time I've actually had three games in a row, to play. How can you judge someone? If I'm starting one game, coming off after 57minutes, what are you supposed to do? As a player, you want an opportunity of five, six games in a row."

When he scored two against Chelsea in April, Nketiah began to cement his place in the squad.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright speaks about the weight of expectations on the young man, particularly following the departure of star striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"Eddie's 23 now and it's on his shoulders to shoot Arsenal back into the Champions League. It's a lot of pressure. He's going to need help."

Nketiah finished the campaign with 10 goals and one assist in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Rob Holding is Mr Positive

Holding's dismissal proved costly in a crucial North London derby.

Rob Holding is another fringe player who had limited chances last season. It was unfortunate for him that, during one of his big starting opportunities - the season-defining North London derby - he was sent off for a foul on Son Heung-min.

However, we get the impression that that was quite out of character for the 26-year-old defender.

The film team ask at one point in episode eight why he's so happy.

In reply, he says: "I get that all the time. If you get paid to play football all day, why are you not happy?"

He also seems content to wait his turn for opportunities.

"A lot of the time, there seems to be a protocol, as soon as we're 2-0 or 2-1, closing into the 80th minute or whatever, sub me on to help see it out," Holding explains.

"If that's my role for this year, to help the team that way, then so be it," he says, smiling.