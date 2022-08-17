Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton have encouraged anyone who experiences any harassment or discriminatory behaviour at a match to come forward

Everton have issued a lengthy stadium ban to a fan who sexually harassed a woman during their home match against Chelsea on 6 August.

The club and Merseyside Police investigated the incident after the woman, a regular at Goodison Park, reported it on social media.

She said: "Knowing that this individual will not be returning to Goodison Park is a huge weight lifted.

"I cannot thank everyone at the club enough for their incredible response."

The woman, who has not been named, added: "[This] should encourage others who experienced sexual assault at the ground to come forward."

Everton said in a statement: "Everton Football Club has a zero-tolerance approach to harassment and discrimination at Goodison Park.

"Everyone attending, working or taking part in a football match has the right to feel safe, valued and included and the club encourages all supporters to continue to play their part."

Another fan has also been banned until a police investigation is concluded for a separate incident of homophobic chanting during the same match.