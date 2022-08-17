Close menu

Everton issue stadium ban to fan who sexually assaulted woman

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Goodison Park general view
Everton have encouraged anyone who experiences any harassment or discriminatory behaviour at a match to come forward

Everton have issued a lengthy stadium ban to a fan who sexually harassed a woman during their home match against Chelsea on 6 August.

The club and Merseyside Police investigated the incident after the woman, a regular at Goodison Park, reported it on social media.

She said: "Knowing that this individual will not be returning to Goodison Park is a huge weight lifted.

"I cannot thank everyone at the club enough for their incredible response."

The woman, who has not been named, added: "[This] should encourage others who experienced sexual assault at the ground to come forward."

Everton said in a statement: "Everton Football Club has a zero-tolerance approach to harassment and discrimination at Goodison Park.

"Everyone attending, working or taking part in a football match has the right to feel safe, valued and included and the club encourages all supporters to continue to play their part."

Another fan has also been banned until a police investigation is concluded for a separate incident of homophobic chanting during the same match.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport