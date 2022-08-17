Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger set to leave on loan in search of regular football
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to a loan move as he seeks more game time.
The England international has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton.
But other offers are being considered by Hudson-Odoi, who made 15 Premier League appearances last season and has not featured in this campaign.
It is understood Chelsea would allow a loan deal, but do not want to lose the 21-year-old permanently.
Having being left out of the squad for Chelsea's opening Premier League game at Everton and an unused sub against Tottenham on Sunday, Hudson-Odoi's departure would be the latest sign of manager Thomas Tuchel reshaping his attack.
Christian Pulisic has also been linked with a loan move to Manchester United, but it is understood Chelsea would not be willing to sanction a deal to a traditional rival. AC Milan have shown interest too in winger Hakim Ziyech.
The arrival of Raheem Sterling, plus a £45m bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon, is intended to add more intensity to the forward line, particularly when attempting to press the ball.
Hudson-Odoi, capped three times by England, was close to joining Bayern Munich in 2019, before signing a five-year deal worth more than £120,000 a week.
He has struggled to become a regular at Chelsea since injuring his Achilles in the same year, but has spent this summer working on his upper body strength to make an impact this season.
