Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Duncan Idehen made his debut for Bristol City in their 3-1 win at Derby County in April

Carlisle United have signed Bristol City centre-back Duncan Idehen on loan until January.

The former Grimsby player, 20, joined the Robins in January 2022 and made two Championship appearances last season.

Idehen could make his debut for the Cumbrians in Saturday's League Two trip to Stevenage.

"He's a good size, loves defending, has a bit of pace about him and he's confident on the ball," boss Paul Simpson told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.