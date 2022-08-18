Duncan Idehen: Carlisle United sign Bristol City defender on loan until January
Carlisle United have signed Bristol City centre-back Duncan Idehen on loan until January.
The former Grimsby player, 20, joined the Robins in January 2022 and made two Championship appearances last season.
Idehen could make his debut for the Cumbrians in Saturday's League Two trip to Stevenage.
"He's a good size, loves defending, has a bit of pace about him and he's confident on the ball," boss Paul Simpson told the club website.
