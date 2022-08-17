Last updated on .From the section Rangers

James Tavernier skippered Rangers to Scottish Cup success and the Europa League final last season

Rangers skipper James Tavernier has extended his contract, saying it was a "no-brainer" to commit long term.

The 30-year-old right-back's deal was due to expire in 2024 and his fresh agreement will last "well into his thirties", according to the club.

Since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2015, Tavernier has netted 85 goals in 353 appearances.

"I just want to spend more years here and have that security," he told the Rangers website.

"It is such a great place to play football and I can't wait to see what the coming years have to bring.

"I am settled here, my family are settled here, so it was a no-brainer to get the contact extension over the line."

Tavernier was appointed captain by previous manager Steven Gerrard in 2018 and three years later he led the club to their first title in a decade.

Last season he added Scottish Cup success under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and was inspirational in Rangers' run to the Europa League final, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with seven goals.