England's Beth Mead has been nominated for the Uefa Women's Player of the Year award, while Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted in the coach's category.

Mead has also been nominated for this year's women's Ballon d'Or accolade.

The Arsenal forward, 27, was named Euro 2022's best player after winning the Golden Boot award as the tournament's top scorer.

Wiegman helped England become European champions this summer.

The winners will be announced at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on 25 August at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul.

Mead scored in four of England's six games at the home tournament, including a hat-trick against Norway in the group stage.

She edged Germany's Alexandra Popp in the scoring stakes to claim the Golden Boot, despite both players finishing on six goals, having registered more assists than Popp.

Mead is joined on the shortlist by Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas and VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf.

Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Putellas, 28, was expected to be one of the stars of Euro 2022 for Spain, but she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in training. She now faces up to a year out after undergoing knee surgery.

Oberdorf has become a rising star in the Germany side and the 20-year-old's defensive midfield displays in the Euros contributed to the team conceding just one goal on the way to final against England.

Meanwhile, Wiegman is up against Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor, who guided the French side to their eighth Champions League title with victory against Barcelona, and Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who England defeated 2-1 in the Euros final at Wembley Stadium last month.