The week began with SPFL clubs boldly announcing a plan to double the league's income to £50m. It ends with the opportunity to showcase why the product is better by half.

Matchday four of the new Premiership season is upon us and here are some choice cuts...

Game of weekend: Hibs v Rangers

Never mind the Edinburgh festival. For daring theatre, overblown drama, and a fair chance of some slapstick, Easter Road is the place to be this weekend.

The stage is set for Rangers to begin a gargantuan few days in Saturday's early kick-off against Hibs.

The away leg of the Champions League play-off with PSV - a tie delicately poised at 2-2 - is hovering on the horizon on Wednesday - but Giovanni van Bronckhorst must first attempt to focus minds on more mundane domestic duties.

Having won three out of three in the Premiership, maintaining that flawless start would be the ideal send-off for Rangers' do-or-die Dutch mission where the a £30m-plus pot of cash awaits the victors.

It was curious to see Alfredo Morelos remain on the bench for the entirety of Tuesday's Ibrox draw with PSV, so will the Colombia striker - yet to start since a four-month injury lay-off - be pitched in to hone his sharpness?

He is fond of a goal against Hibs - having netted nine in 17 meetings - and the Leith side have proved hospitable hosts, failing to win any of Rangers' last 20 top flight visits stretching back to 2006.

Rangers' winning streak against Hibs in the Premiership stands at six games, but amid that run lies a chink of hope for the Edinburgh side.

Last season, with Van Bronckhorst watching from the Hampden stands before officially succeeding Steven Gerrard, Hibs obliterated Rangers with a first-half Martin Boyle hat-trick in a 3-1 League Cup semi-final triumph.

Those were Boyle's last goals for the club before his January departure for Saudi Arabia, but the rapid Australia winger is now back in green and white and showed he still revels in the big occasion by snatching a last-gasp derby equaliser against Hearts on his 'second debut'.

Late drama has been a common theme for Hibs under Lee Johnson, with his side scoring a 90th-minute winner at St Johnstone on opening day, and conceding four minutes from time last weekend to lose at Livingston. More edge of-the-seat stuff awaits the Easter Road audience.

Player to watch: Andrew Considine

Former Aberdeen stalwart Andrew Considine faces his former club when St Johnstone host the Dons on Saturday

A bona fide Aberdeen legend is out to haunt the Pittodrie club on Saturday. Andrew Considine served the Dons for distinction for 19 years, winning the League Cup, Scotland recognition and the hearts of a fanbase who elevated him to hero status.

All good things must come to an end, but Considine's summer exit was particularly messy. Amid claim and counter-claim, the defender was cut loose as new manager Jim Goodwin began to clear the decks for his Reds revolution.

Considine admitted the departure left him in "mourning", while Goodwin said Aberdeen were "thrown under the bus" by the leaking of their contract offer.

Don't expect a warm embrace when the pair came face to face at McDiarmid Park where Considine would love to mark his first game against the Dons by putting one over the Irishman.

Considine, 35, is now a fixture in the St Johnstone defence and will struggle to find familiar faces in the Aberdeen line-up following a summer of flux.

Both sides are seeking momentum having taken three points from nine on offer, while Aberdeen's away record is in dire need of improvement. The Pittodrie club have one league win in their last 19 road trips. The bad news for Saints fans is that victory came in Perth.

Manager spotlight: Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay had the midas touch at Ross County last season, delivering an eye-catching brand of adventurous football to secure a rare top-six finish.

It took them a while to kick into gear though, with a 10-game winless start, and County are again slow out of the blocks as the only Premiership side yet to pick up a point.

That makes it six straight league defeats for Mackay, who is having to recalibrate his forward line after the departure of key men Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo.

With matches against big hitters Celtic and Hearts now out of the way, Mackay attempts to get County's season up and running on Saturday against his friend and former Old Firm rival Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock.

Premiership newcomers Killie have taken one point from a similarly tough opening, shipping seven goals in back-to-back defeats to Rangers and Celtic. Keeping County pointless would be the perfect tonic.