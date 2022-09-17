Last updated on .From the section Football

Sam Murray moved to Guernsey FC in the summer after a prolific spell in the island's Priaulx League

Sam Murray's first-ever goal for Guernsey FC was not enough as the Green Lions drew 1-1 with Leatherhead.

Will Fazakerley went close a couple of times for Guernsey during a goalless first half at Footes Lane.

But Murray, who moved to the islanders from Northerners in the summer, scored seven minutes after the restart as he lobbed Luke Williams.

But having gone close Dave Tarpey got the visitor's equaliser from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

The point was Guernsey's fifth in five games so far this season in Isthmian League South Central.