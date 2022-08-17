Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Macauley Southam-Hales' sending-off was Stockport County's second red card in five games this season

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor says there must be consequences for the officiating team after Macauley Southam-Hales' sending-off in their defeat against Doncaster on Tuesday.

Southam-Hales was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident with Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe.

He was sent off after referee Declan Bourne spoke to one of his assistants.

"He [the assistant] is four yards away, he can't get that decision wrong," Challinor told BBC Radio Manchester.

"That's a huge call to make 20 minutes into a game that results in a decision that ultimately takes away a really good chance of winning the game of football.

"I can't blame the referee, because they have listened to the linesman. It's really easy for them to say 'oh move on, we've made a mistake' but there needs to be a consequence to it."

Challinor's criticism comes amid heightened criticism of referees and their staff, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel being investigated by the Football Association for comments about referee Anthony Taylor.

Also on Tuesday, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson threatened to quit football external-link due to his opinion on the standard of officiating.

"He said he had seen Macca [Southam-Hales] elbow the lad in the face when the lad's not got hold of him," Challinor continued.

"[The assistant] should miss three games for that because what he's seen is not right, and to then go and commit to telling that to a referee, who then makes a decision is wrong.

"He needs to be culpable for the decisions they make like, the players are with decisions that they get wrong.

"I just hope now that he's honest enough to put in the report what he's told us has happened and they don't sit in their room and collaborate a story that isn't what they've told us. That's the key to it now."