Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Callum McGregor's side lost to Midtjylland in qualifying last season

Captain Callum McGregor says most Celtic fans would love to be drawn with defending champions Real Madrid in this season's Champions League.

The Glasgow side return to the group phase for the first time since 2017-18 but have faced many of Europe's other top clubs at some stage.

Scotland's champions are automatically qualified for next Friday's draw.

"We've played quite a few big teams, but probably the one most fans would like is Real Madrid," McGregor said.

"I've not played against them yet, but we know anybody we get drawn against will be a top team and a big challenge for us."

Since finishing third in a group involving Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht, Celtic have been eliminated in the qualifying rounds four years running but return to the group stage as Scottish champions.

City rivals Rangers could yet join them after their play-off first leg at home to PSV Eindhoven finished 2-2 on Tuesday.

"We're really looking forward to the Champions League," midfielder McGregor said.

"We're focused on looking after the league business - the here and now - but in the back of our heads we know the Champions League is coming around pretty quickly."

McGregor reiterated the opinion of manager Ange Postecoglou, who has suggested Celtic have benefitted from not having to play qualifying rounds this summer as a result of Scotland's improving coefficient.

"It's definitely been a slower start to the season in terms of the number of games we've played, but it's also given us good time to train and prepare really well for the games we have had," the Scotland international added.

"You can see from the start we've had that the boys are working hard, they look fit and the team looks pretty cohesive."