Gareth Bale has scored MLS goals against Kansas City and Real Salt Lake

Los Angeles FC say they are working on Gareth Bale's fitness after the Wales captain sat out a second consecutive MLS game.

Bale, 33, has scored twice in four substitute appearances since moving to America following his departure from Real Madrid.

Speaking before Wednesday's win over DC United, LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said Bale's absence was "purely precautionary".

"He hasn't been 100%," Cherundolo said.

"We are just kind of moving along. I think this is pretty normal - aches and pains in the middle of a pre-season for a player."

Bale made his LAFC debut on 18 July having been released by Real at the end of last season.

LAFC were halfway through their campaign when Bale arrived, but Cherundolo says the former Tottenham player and fellow June signing Giorgio Chiellini are being treated as if they are in pre-season.

Bale missed the 5-0 win over Charlotte last Saturday as well as the 1-0 success against Wayne Rooney's DC United side.

Veteran Italian defender Chiellini has also been absent from LAFC's past two games, though he started their previous four matches.

"Trying to get your body in a position where you can play 90 minutes week in, week out in the middle of a season is difficult and sometimes there are little mini-setbacks," Cherundolo added.

"That's where we currently are with both of them. But it is purely precautionary."

LAFC are nine points clear at the top of the MLS' Western Conference.

Bale will lead Wales at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, with their opening fixture of the tournament coming against the USA on 21 November.