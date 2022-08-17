Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Thilo Kehrer has been a regular starter for Germany under manager Hansi Flick

West Ham have signed Germany defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris St-Germain on a four-year contract.

Kehrer, 25, has made 128 appearances in four years at PSG since joining for £33m from Schalke.

He has 22 international caps and regularly started for Germany during the past year.

"This is the best league in the world and I'm excited about coming to play in the Premier League," said Kehrer, who has joined for a reported £10.1m. external-link

"I talked to the manager and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club. My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham."

Kehrer, who has the option of a further two years on his contract, played 34 times for the French champions last season.

He won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and started their Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich in 2020.

"He's a talented player, who can play in a number of defensive positions, adding strength and depth to our current options," said Hammers boss David Moyes.

West Ham are also in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri.

Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence this season alongside Kurt Zouma.

Kehrer is West Ham's sixth summer signing after winger Maxwel Cornet, striker Gianluca Scamacca, defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Flynn Downes, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

