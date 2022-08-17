Close menu

Thilo Kehrer: West Ham sign Germany defender from Paris St-Germain

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments89

Thilo Kehrer
Thilo Kehrer has been a regular starter for Germany under manager Hansi Flick

West Ham have signed Germany defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris St-Germain on a four-year contract.

Kehrer, 25, has made 128 appearances in four years at PSG since joining for £33m from Schalke.

He has 22 international caps and regularly started for Germany during the past year.

"This is the best league in the world and I'm excited about coming to play in the Premier League," said Kehrer, who has joined for a reported £10.1m.external-link

"I talked to the manager and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club. My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham."

Kehrer, who has the option of a further two years on his contract, played 34 times for the French champions last season.

He won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and started their Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich in 2020.

"He's a talented player, who can play in a number of defensive positions, adding strength and depth to our current options," said Hammers boss David Moyes.

West Ham are also in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri.

Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence this season alongside Kurt Zouma.

Kehrer is West Ham's sixth summer signing after winger Maxwel Cornet, striker Gianluca Scamacca, defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Flynn Downes, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

89 comments

  • Comment posted by Booooooo, today at 14:47

    Haven't seen him play but his track record looks solid enough and West Ham's depth was what saw them begin to struggle domestically at the end of last season. Seems a good signing for the Hammers.

  • Comment posted by Trumpet101, today at 14:39

    6 players out last season and we have bought 4 players in, Areola don't count, and half the back line out injured. We can't even fill the 9 bench places and that's with 2 keepers named on the bench. Absolutely pointless even trying to qualify for the group stages of the conference league, it will only cost us with an even smaller squad another underwhelming transfer window from West Ham!

  • Comment posted by IDrinkYourMilkshake, today at 14:38

    l the new player has played more games. there was an episode of quincy quincy has to get a new assistant but the new one is good so quincy has to get another one and the second one is better and quincy cracks the case so thats a bit like this a team might sign a new player who isnt as good as they wanted the player to be so they have to buy a new player again until theyve got good player

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 14:41

      Cole replied:
      ... In English, please?

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 14:32

    This could be a good signing, I presume he learned alot from the defenders at PSG

  • Comment posted by IDrinkYourMilkshake, today at 14:22

    signing a new player in football is always a risk a new player might get signed and it might look a good signing but then the new player might not play well and then its a bad signing but then again if the new player plays well its a good signing so in that case everything works out well but you never know which is what makes it so risky i think this might be a good signing but you dontt know unti

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 14:22

    There's no need to go throwing money around as Man U and Chelsea do, it doesn't guarantee you trophies or a champions league spot.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 14:47

      RR replied:
      Chelsea have won PL and CL titles and got Champions League spots. Man Utd are a worse example, they haven't won any PL or CL titles since 2013 after spending a billion

  • Comment posted by Your Comment, today at 14:19

    Won't help

    You eard it ere first folks
    Mick,
    Folkestone

  • Comment posted by manuptheroad, today at 14:12

    Moyes & brady & the whole board are just in it for the money! West Ham have the best young centre backs around, Johnson, Baptiste and the other kid that played in the Europa lg game against dinamo! But because they are Englishmen of colour and they aren’t going to get cut like they do with players owned by their associates in the french, Portuguese, Spanishetc speaking lgs, our young players r out

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 14:20

      Leanne replied:
      Eh?

  • Comment posted by mike d, today at 14:00

    Considering how much west ham spent on Haller, Anderson,Vlasvic and others £10 not much of a risk

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:56

    £10M for a 25 year old German international defender?!?!

    He’ll need a few months to settle in, but crooks, talk about a bargain.

    • Reply posted by Alexpg, today at 14:46

      Alexpg replied:
      I'm struggling to see the catch - seems a good age, played plenty last few seasons so isn't horrendously injury prone, good playing history. Considering some of the prices being thrown about seems like an absolute bargain!

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 13:56

    Another helping hand in getting Hengrrlun to win the WC!!!
    NOT

    • Reply posted by HunterSWestHam, today at 14:03

      HunterSWestHam replied:
      Ya whaaa???

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 13:55

    From last season's French champions to last season's official English champions

  • Comment posted by A-lex, today at 13:55

    If Rice and Bowen got injured at the same time, I think most teams would take this lot apart

    • Reply posted by HunterSWestHam, today at 14:04

      HunterSWestHam replied:
      Then you don’t know much about football

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 13:53

    I know it's just the French league, but another actual winner coming into the ranks, players like this lift the squad because someone who has won silverware is playing with them. It's not just about the money or covering, this is a solid signing for us.

  • Comment posted by A-lex, today at 13:53

    cheap considering PSG paid £33m, he's now 25, regular Germany starter and played nearly all PSG's games. Last year of contract but still something must be off.

    • Reply posted by Smiley, today at 14:23

      Smiley replied:
      I am also suspicious. West Ham sign expensive discover the player is not PL class and sell cheap. This guy must have a gammy leg or something???

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 13:50

    • Reply posted by Death of football , today at 13:58

      Death of football replied:
      Well, he'll be partnering with the monster who does do that. I'm sure he'll so him a thing or two. Unbelievable West Ham didn't get rid of that animal abuser.

  • Comment posted by Albert Watch, today at 13:49

    Can he do it at Stoke on wintry night next season in the Championship?

  • Comment posted by stranraer1616, today at 13:48

    here we go with all the silly anti West Ham talk , why dont fans stick to their own clubs rather than looking for wind ups ?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:00

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      All I'm seeing is West Ham fans talking about Harry Maguire, to be honest.

  • Comment posted by Cardinal Woozy, today at 13:46

    Don't mind me, I'm just waiting for Margaret

    • Reply posted by Death of football , today at 13:59

      Death of football replied:
      Ah Margaret! Don't think she's back from visiting the swamp

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 13:46

    I don't believe any of this transfer news on here until it's on the west ham site, which it is, so 'willkommen!'

