Joel Latibeaudiere was treated on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher

Swansea City boss Russell Martin will look to sign a right-sided defender after losing Joel Latibeaudiere to what looks like a serious shoulder injury.

Latibeaudiere, 22, was carried off during Swansea City's 2-2 draw with Millwall on Tuesday night.

Martin was already without a natural right-wingback in his squad, with Swansea yet to replace Cyrus Christie following his loan spell last season.

"It's another blow tonight," said Swansea head coach Martin.

"He gives us so much. The reason he's played for us and in so many positions, he's one of the first names on the team sheet for the way he trains, his willingness to run, be aggressive and defend.

"He's so appreciated by us as coaching staff and the rest of the players. What he gives us is so important so we'll miss him for sure. It's going to be a long-term one."

Martin said he will speak to Swansea head of football operations Josh Marsh and chief executive Julian Winter on Wednesday to "see if we're able to do something" in the transfer market.

The Swans head coach was left furious after seeing his team throw away a two-goal lead thanks to stoppage-time own goals from Harry Darling and Nathan Wood.

Martin was particularly frustrated that a player who was sat on the Swansea bench returned the ball to Millwall when it went for a throw-in the lead-up to their 95th-minute equaliser.

"It wasn't a young lad," Martin said. "He knows. How do we find the answer? We will sit and talk honestly about the problems like we always do.

"If the penny drops and they really want to impact the league, they have a chance to. We are really close to being very, very good and some moments tonight were very, very good.

"But we need to eradicate those moments to really have an impact."