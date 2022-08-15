Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Carlos Mendes Gomes has scored once in his only appearance for Luton Town this season

Fleetwood Town have signed winger Carlos Mendes Gomes on a season-long loan from Championship side Luton Town.

The 23-year-old previously played in Lancashire for Morecambe, where he joined from non-league side West Didsbury and Chorlton in 2018.

He made 91 appearances in all competitions for the club before joining Luton in the summer of 2021.

Mendes Gomes went on to make 14 appearances for the Hatters, scoring once and assisting twice.

