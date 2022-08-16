Last updated on .From the section Football

Lorne Bickley has scored four goals in his last two Jersey Bulls appearances

Jersey Bulls came from 1-0 down to beat nine-man Banstead Athletic 5-1 and keep up their unbeaten start to the season.

Reuben Duncan's long-range effort put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes, but Sol Solomon levelled with a penalty.

Joe Peters was sent off for two yellow cards in seven minutes - the second for a 40th-minute clash with Harry Curtis.

Liam Trotter's 53rd-minute goal put Jersey ahead, Lorne Bickley's calm finish made it 3-1 soon after before Solomon's second with 18 minutes left.

Banstead had Darnell Ramsey sent off with 15 minutes to go before Bickley got a fifth with the final kick of the game for Jersey's biggest win since a 7-0 victory at Guildford City in March.

The win keeps Jersey Bulls in second place in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South table.

Jersey could have had more - Solomon had a goal disallowed for offside just after the start of the second half while Bickley had a good header well saved.

The islanders' next match in a trip to AFC Varndeanians in the FA Vase on Saturday 27 August.