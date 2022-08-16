Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ukraine defeated Scotland 3-1 at Hampden but also missed out on the World Cup after losing the play-off final to Wales

Scotland's final Nations League game away to Ukraine on 27 September will be played in Krakow, Poland.

The tie - moved because of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine - takes place at the 15,000-capacity Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium.

It finishes a closing triple-header for Steve Clarke's men, who host Ukraine at Hampden on 21 September and the Republic of Ireland three days later.

Ukraine ended Scotland's 2022 World Cup hopes with play-off victory in June.

Clarke's side sit second, a point behind the Ukrainians, in Nations League Group B4.

The Scots beat Armenia home and away either side of a 3-0 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Ukraine's two home matches so far - victory over Armenia and a 1-1 draw with Ireland - were held in Lodz, Poland.