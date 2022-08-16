Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Gordon Sparks pictured at his last commentary game at Home Park - Plymouth Argyle's dramatic League Two play-off semi-final second-leg win over Portsmouth

Plymouth Argyle have named their press box after long-serving BBC Radio Devon commentator Gordon Sparks.

The lifelong Argyle fans spent 32 years commentating on the Pilgrims - his first game was the club's FA Cup semi-final loss to Watford in 1984.

'Sparksy' commentated for hospital radio and Plymouth Sound before the BBC and hung up his microphone in 2016.

His last game was Argyle's League Two play-off final defeat by AFC Wimbledon at Wembley.

"Gordon has provided the soundtrack to many of the club's greatest moments," said Argyle chief executive Andrew Parkinson.

"His knowledge and passion for Argyle is as strong as the thousands of loyal supporters he would broadcast commentaries to every Saturday through the years.

"Throughout his esteemed career Gordon has maintained a consistent link with Argyle, and he is very much woven into the fabric and history of our club.

"I am sure our supporters will agree that the Gordon Sparks Press Box is a fitting name, preserving his legacy for generations to come."

Sparks, who has since become an ambassador for the League One club, says he is honoured to have the press box named after him.

"Between my first game on radio at the Villa Park FA Cup semi-final in 1984 to my final broadcast at Wembley in 2016, Home Park is the place where I commentated on hundreds of memorable matches," he said.

"It's an absolute honour to have this area named in such a way and I'm so grateful to Plymouth Argyle and all the support of listeners for something that was just a combination of two passions - radio and my football club."