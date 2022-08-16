Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Ian Evatt tries to console Ricardo Santos after his dismissal against Port Vale

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has accepted a one-game touchline ban and a fine of £1,000 after he was charged with using abusive, insulting and improper language by the Football Association.

The 40-year-old was given a red card by referee Ross Joyce for disputing the dismissal of captain Ricardo Santos in Saturday's draw at Port Vale.

Evatt admitted the breach of FA Rule E3, regarding his choice of language.

He and Santos will miss Tuesday's home game against Morecambe.