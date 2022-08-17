Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have no intention of selling striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was signed from VVV-Venlo last summer, following approaches by Premier League clubs in recent days, with the 27-year-old Greece international happy with the Scottish champions. (Fabrizio Romano via Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are poised for a £3m bonus after Manchester United entered the hunt for former Parkhead striker Moussa Dembele, with the 26-year-old having been told he can leave Lyon after talks stalled over a new deal with the French club. (Daily Record) external-link

Bamba Dieng, the 22-year-old forward linked with Celtic after falling down the pecking order with Marseille, has been offered to Everton. (Football Mercato) external-link

Rangers will target a new goalkeeper should they boost their finances by reaching the Champions League group stage, according to former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers should consider re-signing Leon Balogun, the 34-year-old centre-half freed this summer and still without a club, after losing two goals from set-pieces in Tuesday's 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven, according to former Ibrox striker Ally McCoist. (The Herald) external-link