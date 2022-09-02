Did anyone else back Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest 6-0?

It may have seemed an outlandish prediction but it's what BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton went for - and he got it absolutely spot on.

Sutton is picking scores for every top-flight game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against Cardiff rapper Juice Menace.

Juice is a rising star in the music world - having burst on to the scene in 2019 she featured on BBC Radio 1 and Spotify's 'New Music Friday', and recently performed at the Splash Festival in Germany and Glastonbury.

Before Wales' key 2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Slovenia, she teamed up with the Football Association of Wales to release a special track called For Her.

"When we were looking into what they wanted and what I wanted to give them, they mentioned the slogan for the Wales team is 'for us, for them, for her', which celebrates past players and future generations.

"I felt that was a great starting point to deliver this song."

Juice is an Arsenal fan, so has understandably been delighted by the Gunners' perfect start to the season.

"There have been some dark times but this season they have smashed it out of the park," she added.

Premier League predictions - week 6 Result Sutton Juice Menace SATURDAY Everton v Liverpool x-x 1-2 1-4 Brentford v Leeds x-x 1-1 1-1 Chelsea v West Ham x-x 1-1 2-3 Newcastle v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 2-1 Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth x-x 1-0 2-0 Tottenham v Fulham x-x 3-1 2-2 Wolves v Southampton x-x 2-1 2-0 Aston Villa v Man City x-x 0-5 1-3 SUNDAY Brighton v Leicester x-x 2-1 2-1 Man Utd v Arsenal x-x 2-3 1-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY

Everton v Liverpool (12:30 BST)

Everton haven't won a game yet and they are not going to start here. They've got Idrissa Gueye back and Neal Maupay should be available, but Liverpool won comfortably at Goodison last season. I don't think it will be easy for them but I expect them to come out of the right side of it.

Mo Salah hasn't got going yet and Liverpool really need to find a consistency, which they are working hard to get through at the minute, but I think they will have too much quality, even though Everton will be super aggressive at Goodison.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Juice Menace's prediction: 1-4

Brentford v Leeds

Leeds beat Brentford at the end of last season as they avoided relegation to the Championship. Brentford have started this season well and they came back again against Crystal Palace to draw late. The Bees will be absolutely fine in terms of Premier League status because they are streetwise and resilient, and they will cause Leeds one or two problems.

Jesse Marsch has gone in and assessed the playing squad at Leeds. Dan James joined Fulham on deadline day and he might be a bit of a loss for them so you maybe worry about the strength in depth a bit but they got some good early signings in and they've had a decent start. I can see this one ending in a draw.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Juice Menace's prediction: 1-1

Chelsea v West Ham

I don't know about this one. Chelsea have signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but things aren't right at the club. Thomas Tuchel is agitated and he could come under pressure if they don't win this game.

West Ham are getting there now. I expect Chelsea to win if both teams turn up but I do have a feeling West Ham will get a point from this.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Juice Menace's prediction: 2-3

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

I like Palace under Patrick Vieira and I like Newcastle under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle really took the game to Liverpool. I didn't realise Alexander Isak was going to play in that game and he took his chance well and got his goal.

Newcastle are at home. They beat Nottingham Forest on the opening day and ran Manchester City really close and I think they will have a bit too much for Palace.

Wilfried Zaha scored a brilliant goal against Brentford and they do have some really good players but Newcastle will edge this.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Juice Menace's prediction: 2-1.

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

I used to be a Forest fan as youngster - the days of John Robertson and Martin O'Neill, who was also my old boss, and I loved watching the team under Brian Clough.

I got a fair bit of stick for predicting a 6-0 defeat by Manchester City in midweek but there's a few Forest fans wiping egg off their faces and eating a bit of humble pie. City are capable of doing that to anybody.

Forest have signed more than 20 players, which is remarkable. It is about how they bed in against a Bournemouth team who dug deep against Wolves. I am still worried who will score the goals for Bournemouth and I think Forest at home will edge this.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Juice Menace's prediction: 2-0

Tottenham v Fulham

Tottenham, again, were good in spells during the midweek draw with West Ham and it hasn't all really clicked yet for them, although they are unbeaten so far this season. They got a big win at home against Southampton on the opening day of the season but the Saints' style of playing on the front foot suited their counter-attacking football.

Fulham have surprised me with the start to the season they have had; they pushed Arsenal all the way recently. Spurs will win this but it will close. Fulham will score. They are a confident team and Aleksandar Mitrovic is an old-fashioned centre-forward who bullies defenders. Spurs' back three will be in for a test.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Juice Menace's prediction: 2-2

Wolves v Southampton

You know how pressure builds and Wolves need that first win. I expected them to beat Bournemouth but they didn't. They surprise me because they have so many good attacking players but they have spent a bit of money and I think Wolves will break their duck this week.

I don't see them going down but they need to win a game soon to get them up and running. Southampton will go toe-to-toe, it is how they play. It could be anything but I am backing Wolves to have the quality up front to make the difference.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Juice Menace's prediction: 2-0

Aston Villa v Man City (17:30)

I saw Arsenal take Aston Villa apart in midweek - it didn't sound like it with a 2-1 scoreline but they did take them apart.

For Manchester City, it is about balancing the Champions League with the Premier League now so it will be interesting to see what they do with this one.

Erling Haaland could be rested with one eye on Sevilla next week but he doesn't need long on the pitch to score. He is like a 15-year-old playing in an under-10s league and I fear for Villa. The Gunners exploited their set-up, and if City are at their clinical best then it could be bad for them.

It isn't a must-win for Steven Gerrard - it is a 'not going to win' but it does build the pressure. If you have all pre-season and build a certain way then a manager should have time to bed them in. It hasn't been a great start but they did beat Everton.

Sutton's prediction: 0-5

Juice Menace's prediction: 1-3

SUNDAY

Brighton v Leicester

Brendan Rodgers is not a happy man and does not appear to be on the same wavelength as Leicester's owner. It is not the same as an attack like Scott Parker did before he was sacked by Bournemouth, but things are not right. It now depends if Rodgers is going to sit it out and lower expectations, but I don't think he is that type of character.

Brighton will want to bounce back and I have a sneaky feeling they will put more misery on Rodgers. It will be close but I think Brighton will win.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Juice Menace's prediction: 2-1

Man Utd v Arsenal (16:30)

This feels impossible to predict. Manchester United have won their past three games and Arsenal have started superbly.

Martin Odegaard went off injured in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa and he is a big player for them. Arsenal were far too good for Villa and if anything is lacking they were not quite ruthless enough, but Gabriel Jesus is big trouble for any defenders. He hassles and presses and has great quality.

It will be close. I like what Erik ten Hag has done in such a short space of time at Manchester United but I am going to jump on the Arsenal bandwagon. I've said 2-1 to the Gunners but my daughter said 3-2 and she wears the trousers, so 3-2 it is.

Sutton's prediction: 2-3

Juice Menace's prediction: 1-3

How did Sutton do last week?

Sutton got six correct results from 10 matches, including two exact scores, giving him a total of 120 points.

He beat the total achieved by Tom from post-punk band Dry Cleaning, who got four correct results with zero exact scores, giving him a total of four points.

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2022-23 Ali Bruce-Ball 110 Serge Pizzorno 70 GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew 70 Chris Sutton 68 (average after five weeks) Ross MacDonald from The 1975 60 Tom from Dry Cleaning 40

Total scores after week 5 Guests 350 Chris Sutton 340

How did you get on?

It proved to be a tough week of predictions as you got just four results correct from the 10 games played.

Chelsea caught many of you out, with 73% expecting the Blues to beat Southampton.

You vs Chris & the guests - Week Five Position Correct results Chris 6/10 You* 4/10 Tom from Dry Cleaning 4/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 5 Chris 25/50 You* 27/50 Guests 23/50