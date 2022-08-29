It was a big-scoring weekend in the Premier League, with Liverpool accounting for nine of the 30 goals with their record-equalling 9-0 win against Bournemouth.

BBC Sport's predictions expert Chris Sutton, along with 86% of you, backed the Reds to record their first victory of the season but few perhaps expected them to do so in such emphatic fashion.

The next round is swiftly upon us with a busy week of fixtures coming up. Sutton is making predictions for every top-flight game this season against a variety of guests.

For this week's fixtures, he is up against Tom Dowse, guitarist with post-punk band Dry Cleaning, and an Arsenal fan.

Dry Cleaning are (l-r) Florence Shaw, Lewis Maynard, Nick Buxton and Tom Dowse. Their debut album, New Long Leg, reached number four in 2021 and their follow-up, Stumpwork, is out in October

Tom is from Gillingham and grew up going to games at Priestfield, but by then he was already following the Gunners from afar.

"I started watching Arsenal first," he told BBC Sport. "I remember the 1993-94 European Cup Winners' Cup run, when we won it, and that was a bit of a lightbulb moment.

"We had some really good characters in the team then - Ian Wright, Paul Merson and Tony Adams - and I think I fell in love with that aspect of it then really.

"Thierry Henry probably edges Wright as my favourite player, but there are quite a few to choose from that earlier era.

"We had a bit of a rough patch when George Graham left in 1995 before Arsene Wenger came in the following year, and it was all up and up from there for most of the the next decade.

"How you choose your club is quite a curious thing and I don't know if it speaks for your personality about why you support a team and stick with them, but it is almost like Arsenal have it in their DNA to suffer before we have some success.

"That has always been the way with Arsenal for me, and you could argue the same happened thing again before Mikel Arteta arrived in 2019.

"I know fans of every club suffer to some extent but we seem to do it in a very specific way - and we win in a specific way too.

"We never seem to have a period of dominance like Manchester United did in the past, or Manchester City are enjoying now, but when we win titles we do it in a special way - like our Doubles in 1998 and 2002 and The Invincibles season in 2004.

"We're not at that level yet under Mikel Arteta, but I am extremely optimistic about the future. The team he has put together is very exciting."

Premier League predictions - week 5 Result Sutton Tom TUESDAY Crystal Palace v Brentford x-x 1-1 2-1 Fulham v Brighton x-x 0-1 0-1 Southampton v Chelsea x-x 1-2 0-3 Leeds v Everton x-x 2-0 2-0 WEDNESDAY Arsenal v Aston Villa x-x 3-0 3-1 Bournemouth v Wolves x-x 0-1 1-1 Man City v Nottingham Forest x-x 6-0 3-0 West Ham v Tottenham x-x 2-2 2-1 Liverpool v Newcastle x-x 4-0 2-0 THURSDAY Leicester v Man Utd x-x 1-2 1-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 19:30 BST unless otherwise stated

TUESDAY

Crystal Palace v Brentford

These sides had two goalless draws last season but what are the chances of it being 0-0 again? Brentford were good against Everton at the weekend and probably deserved to win, while Crystal Palace have had a decent start to the season. I think it will be a draw again, but a scoring one.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: This is a hard one to call because I like both managers, and their teams are always well organised too. 2-1

Fulham v Brighton

Brighton have had a really good start to the season, I think this one will be tight but I think Brighton will edge it and keep their run going.

The question is, will they be able to cope with Aleksandar Mitrovic? If they can, then I can see a Brighton win and another clean sheet for them.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Tom's prediction: Fulham started the season so well against Liverpool on the opening weekend but the question is can they - and Mitrovic - maintain that? Brighton boss Graham Potter is one of my favourite managers, who is very smart and always gets his teams playing together. He will surely get a chance at a bigger club soon and I'd back him to edge this one. 0-1

Southampton v Chelsea (19:45)

Chelsea walloped Southampton last season, winning 6-0. Southampton I felt were a bit unlucky at the weekend against Manchester United. I did predict a United win but I didn't predict a correct score.

Southampton are just such a strange team, I do like the way they play but I think Thomas Tuchel's side will edge this one.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Tom's prediction: Chelsea have looked very strong in the first few weeks of the season. In contrast, Southampton have been pretty bad. 0-3

Leeds v Everton (12:00)

I feel Leeds will bounce back from the loss at the weekend to Brighton. They were one of my tips for relegation but they were so good when they beat Chelsea, playing with such intensity and were in the game against Brighton and I think Jesse Marsch will have them raring to bounce back.

As for Everton, I am just amazed they never replaced Richarlison. They were unlucky with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury and then have cobbled a team together. Neal Maupay has come in now from Brighton and they got a good point against Brentford but I think they will lose this one.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0.

Tom's prediction: I was surprised to see Leeds pick up a few points at the start of the season but I am backing them here, because Everton aren't very good at all. 2-0

WEDNESDAY

Arsenal v Aston Villa

I am really worried about Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard is under pressure. This is his team this season, they had a good start last term but fell away and their signings haven't paid off so far. Philippe Coutinho hasn't clicked and that is a major factor.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are absolutely flying. It was good how they came from behind to beat Fulham. They were maybe not at their absolute best but it was a good fightback by them and I love what Gabriel Jesus brings to them.

Martin Odegaard has also stepped up. He is leading by example and bringing goals and performances.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Tom's prediction: I can't see anything other than a win for Arsenal but we are shipping goals so I don't see us getting a clean sheet. We've dropped silly points at home in the past couple of seasons but the way we are attacking now makes us quite unpredictable and that is going to be too much for most teams, including Villa. 3-1

Tom on what's different about Arsenal this season: The top four is the aim, I just hope we can get in a good position before the season stops for the World Cup.

Squad depth was a problem last year, and so was scoring goals, but you could always see what Mikel Arteta was trying to do, even when we weren't getting results.

Now, Jesus has been great for us and he looks like he is enjoying himself. I heard one pundit say it's like he's had a straitjacket taken off, and he is really relishing the chance to link up with Bukayo Saka.

It's not just the signings that Arteta has made that have improved us, though, it is his tactical tweaks too. Already this season he has pushed Granit Xhaka further forward and I think he is a player who benefits from being given a bit more freedom, the way he plays for Switzerland. It's great to see.

Bournemouth v Wolves

Bournemouth were shell-shocked, as their manager Scott Parker described his feelings and his team, by their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool and I thought they were a bit naive in that game.

Wolves will probably be smarting as they put in a good performance against Newcastle. They have so many good attacking players but they always have problems scoring goals. However, I think they will be a little too streetwise for Bournemouth and get the win here.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Tom's prediction: This is going to be quite cagey, and very close. Wolves are a strange team, who looked like they might break into the top six for a spell last season but fell away. It will be interesting to see what happens with them next. 1-1

Man City v Nottingham Forest

It is Manchester City at home, so I predict a high-scoring win but it is just whether they take the foot off their gas.

They are an incredible team. Newcastle took the game to them but they came back at them and did the same against Palace to get the win. Erling Haaland is scoring goals and I think Nottingham Forest will go and have a go but that will play into City's hands. I think they will get back to clean sheets here as well as getting the win.

Sutton's prediction: 6-0

Tom's prediction: It's brave of City to sell someone like Raheem Sterling to a direct rival like Chelsea but you look at them and think they have got even stronger. Erling Haaland looks other-worldly when he runs through on goal and although Forest have signed a lot of players, I don't think that will help them here. 3-0

West Ham v Tottenham (19:45)

Tottenham are quite strange really. They love to lure teams in and counter but West Ham got their first away win in their last game. The Hammers have had centre-half issues, they started with a back three against Villa but David Moyes' tactical switch to a four at the back won them the game.

You never know with Spurs, they can click but I think this will be a draw. I think West Ham will score with Spurs defending very, very deep.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Tom's prediction: This is going to be a good game. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is clearly very tactically astute and he has got real depth in his squad now, but I have been impressed by West Ham too. 2-1

Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00)

We all think Liverpool are back following that big 9-0 win but Newcastle are a dangerous team. However, they are missing Callum Wilson and there is an injury concern over Allan Saint-Maximin, who would be a massive miss for them.

There is a possibility we could see their new signing, Alexander Isak start. You know Newcastle will give it a go with how Eddie Howe plays but I think Liverpool will carry on at home and I think they will have too much.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Tom's prediction: 2-0

THURSDAY

Leicester v Man Utd (20:00)

How do you call this? Manchester United got over the line against Southampton but Leicester need this. They really, really need this.

The Foxes do play some play some good football, Manchester United performed well against Southampton but did lack a cutting edge in the final third. They concede goals, they've conceded at least two goals every game so far in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United got their their first clean sheet away from home with Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane looking good in defence. I can see Leicester scoring but I think their leaky defence has been a problem and Kasper Schmeichel has been a big loss in goal with how he commanded that back line.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Tom's prediction: There is something not quite right about the Leicester squad, especially at the back. I don't think this will be a thriller but I have a feeling Leicester will nick it - their attack is actually still quite good. 1-0

Chris Sutton and Tom Dowse were speaking to BBC Sport's Gary Rose and Chris Bevan.

How did Sutton do last week?

Sutton got six correct results from 10 matches, including one exact score, giving him a total of 90 points.

Ross MacDonald also got six correct results but no exact scores, giving him a total of 60 points.

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2022-23 Ali Bruce-Ball 110 Serge Pizzorno 70 GK from Bad Boy Chiller 70 Ross MacDonald from The 1975 60 Chris Sutton 55 (average after four weeks)

Total scores after week 4 Guests 310 Chris Sutton 220

How did you get on?

Crystal Palace won at Etihad Stadium last season but the vast majority of you didn't think history would repeat - 77% voting for a Manchester City win.

Wolves perhaps surprised most people as 55% expected a Newcastle win in that game.

You vs Chris & the guests - Week Four Position Correct results Chris 6/10 You* 7/10 Ross MacDonald from The 1975 6/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 4 Chris 19/40 You* 23/40 Guests 19/40