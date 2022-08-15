Chelsea are attempting to manoeuvre a return to Everton for Celtic-linked midfielder Ross Barkley as they attempt to take Anthony Gordon to London, although Scotland international Billy Gilmour has also been floated to the Goodison Park club as a possible makeweight in any deal for the winger. (Football London via Daily Record) external-link

Jeremie Frimpong could be set to land former club Celtic a seven-figure windfall after Spanish transfer expert Gerard Romero claimed the 21-year-old full-back, currently with Bayer Leverkusen, is high on Barcelona's target list. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Relegated Saint-Etienne are keen on Ryan Mmaee as the forward steps up his return to fitness with Ferencvaros, according to Foot Mercato, while Maccabi Haifa want to offload another 24-year-old linked with Celtic - midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani - reports Israeli outlet Sport One. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have received no bid for Borna Barisic despite a Mail On Sunday report suggesting Nottingham Forest are interested in the Croatia left-back, according to Derek Clark via the Rangers Review. (Rangers Review via Scottish Daily Express) external-link

PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is "not aware" of the speculation linking 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo to Manchester United ahead of Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg against Rangers at Ibrox. (The Scotsman) external-link

Motherwell face competition from other Scottish clubs but are favourites to take Stuart McKinstry on loan from Leeds United, who signed the 19-year-old midfielder from the Fir Park club in 2019. (The Herald) external-link

Midfielder Jorge Grant says he made the switch from Peterborough United to Heart of Midlothian this summer because you do not get nights like Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich while playing in England's League One. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hearts consulted Celtic and Rangers before choosing to forego the traditional stadium training session 24 hours before their Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich and will instead train at Riccarton on Wednesday morning before flying to St Gallen - a move designed more to help players rest rather than gain any tactical advantage. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Increasing the annual income of the Scottish Professional Football League from £28.4m to £50m by 2029 is an achievable target, but Rangers refusing to agree to the terms of the cinch agreement could make potential sponsors "wary" of investing in Scottish football in future, according to Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool and the host of the Price of Football podcast. (The National) external-link